Liverpool Held to 1-1 Draw by Newcastle in Sunday Premier League Match

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday as a Joselu equaliser cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's opener.

The visitors dominated large sections of the game but were once again wasteful in front of goal, and the Reds were forced to settle for a point that leaves them in seventh going into the international break.

Liverpool welcomed Sadio Mane back from suspension for the game, with Roberto Firmino left on the bench in favour of Daniel Sturridge up front.

The visitors started the game brightly and slowly took control as they dominated possession.

The Reds were unfortunate not to go ahead after Georginio Wijnaldum hit a post from a corner, with Newcastle's defending becoming increasingly desperate.

The pressure eventually told just on the half-hour mark, as Coutinho opened the scoring with a superb curling shot from outside the area that flew past goalkeeper Rob Elliot and into the top left corner.

However, the lead only lasted six minutes, with Newcastle taking advantage of more generous defending to equalise through Joselu.

The striker exploited the space between centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip to latch onto Jonjo Shelvey's through ball and race through on goal.

Matip got back for the tackle, but his touch deflected off Joselu and rolled past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet at the far right post.

Liverpool had a fine chance to restore their lead early in the second half, but Sturridge saw his shot blocked by Elliot before Mohamed Salah fired the rebound over the bar.

Manager Jurgen Klopp responded by sending on Firmino and Dominic Solanke as he sought to find a way past a determined home side who were defending with resilience and in numbers.

However, the hosts continued to hold firm while Liverpool struggled to beat Elliot.

The visitors' final substitute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, headed perhaps their best chance over the bar in the final few minutes.

There was still time for late drama, with Newcastle winning a corner late on and the ball falling to Mohamed Diame, but his shot at the six-yard box was deflected, allowing Mignolet to claim.

It was a fine defensive performance by Newcastle, who were well set up by manager Rafael Benitez against his former team and fought hard throughout the 90 minutes for the point.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may feel frustrated at not securing the win, but it was a familiar story of the Reds being unable to make their dominance count while still looking vulnerable defensively.