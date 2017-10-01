Forza Motorsport 7 Review: Gameplay Videos, Impressions, Car List, Tracks, More

Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport 7 puts the idea of more is better to the ultimate test.

Turn 10 Studios opens the floodgates with its latest release, which boasts about 700 vehicles at launch and 32 tracks. The more solo-oriented franchise mode with loads of customization options is a step in a bold new direction for the series, which pairs nicely with on-track updates and tweaks.

As is the case with any long-running series under the sporting banner, the task in front of Turn 10 Studios was always crafting an experience worth picking up again and shelving the last.

Forza Motorsport 7, flagship brand for Microsoft these days or otherwise, certainly makes a strong case thanks to the borderline intimidating number of options sure to have fans coming back for more.

Graphics

A racing simulation won't get far without quality visuals.

Arguably no racing simulation touches the depth of immersion available in Forza Motorsport 7 thanks to said visuals and a game that rarely stutters despite the onscreen action.

The game is, in a word, stunning. Each vehicle and track has been meticulously recreated, with Windows Central boasting updating car and track lists. This includes the interiors, which are full of eye-grabbing details whether viewed in first-person mode or from behind the vehicle through the back window.

One of the more notable bullet points in this area, though, is the addition of Dynamic Race Weather. The hype is real—time-of-day variances create immersion, with lighting effects bouncing realistically and raindrops peppering vehicles and surfaces, the latter altering the way a driver must approach a race. This can change conditions during a race as well, with A.I.-controlled drivers struggling to adapt right alongside the player.

The happenings surrounding the race itself are so realistic they almost classify as distracting. A night race has fireworks popping off in the distance while the headlight beams light the pitch-black track. Fans pepper the bleachers. Helicopters follow the action, and inflatables and other activities pop off the screen.

Of course, fans of the series knew the game would be a looker. But with long-awaited improvements to atmosphere, Forza Motorsport 7 strikes a major requirement of a next-gen racing sim off the list.

Gameplay

Talk of immersion and looks naturally segways into gameplay itself.

Not that Forza Motorsport 7 offers anything unexpected—which is a compliment.

The game has a more weighted feel to it this year, which is a good thing. It's not a straight-up simulation, but it isn't an arcade game, either. Each vehicle has weight, contact with others doesn't feel like the end of the world and drifting is manageable for those risky maneuvers.

Assists are back and as great as ever. The sheer number of options here are staggering, from having the game handle all the braking to letting a player do it all themselves. Drivatars are back and an important part of the experience as well.

These options atop the stellar gameplay offer up a sense of progression independent of simply earning credits and rounding out a garage any billionaire on the planet would envy. There's nothing quite like easing off the assists as one's skill improves, eventually turning them off outright.

Predictable? Sure. But Forza Motorsport 7 refines the on-track experience enough to feel fresh.

Features

If we're playing the "in a word" game still, this one falls under the umbrella of endless.

Forza Motorsport 7 doesn't hold back. Forza Driver's Cup is the big one here. The campaign offers six leagues of sorts, with a handful of multirace series within those leagues and interesting mini-games of sorts, with the early highlight being a new twist on the game of bowling.

Immersion is strong here as well. Audio of pros and legends talking about their career journeys before races is a nice touch. And the wild twists and turns of the campaign lead to the finale, Forza's Driver Cup.

But it's the journey, not the end, that makes this a joyride. Aside from simple skill and currency-based progression, the collection of vehicles is addicting in the best possible way.

Players can unlock rides in challenges within a league or purchase them with credits outright. The caveat is a tier-based leveling system. Obtain enough vehicles and it upgrades a player's level, which opens up a completely new tier of vehicles to acquire. Simply scrolling through the levels of unlockable cars is one of the most intimidating things available in video games.

Any collection element in a video game right now will fall under a microscope, and Forza Motorsport 7 is no exception. After games like Overwatch helped popularize the "loot box" and NBA 2K took it to extremes, this year's game takes the dive into the arena with "Prize Crates." These can range from 20,000 CR to upward of 150,000 CR or more, and each offers a variety of rewards, from costumes to mods.

Still, this is one of the tamer implementations of such a system, as the natural cycle of a racing game like this in the first place is to earn credits, buy car with earned credits and earn more credits. If at a later date the game slaps on an option to spend real-world money on the loot boxes, it's a different conversation entirely.

From a multiplayer standpoint, options abound. There is a split-screen offering, a unique rivals system and upcoming leagues, and Forza TV itself will help the game march into the foray of esports and streaming.

In short, a robust experience with seemingly endless options and rides to do them in trumpets another successful entry in the series.

Conclusion

Like the finely tuned cars blazing around the courses on the track, Forza Motorsport 7 feels like a carefully curated experience embracing any and all comers thanks to the gameplay options available.

Said gameplay is downright exhilarating, and the wealth of options should keep players coming back for more without feeling like a design-imposed grind. The stigma of adding crates to the experience will polarize, but it's a small blip on a strong offering to what is easily a contender for the best racing game on the market.

A comprehensive experience like this doesn't come around often. The tight, customizable gameplay doesn't reinvent the genre as gamers know it, but the droves of content out of the box is a tandem gamers won't want to miss.

As hinted, a sequel like this needs to give gamers a reason to justify shelving the last installment and picking it up. But there's another rung even higher on the ladder, and Forza Motorsport 7 reaches it because one has to wonder how the team behind it manages to best this offering.