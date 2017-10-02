Monday Morning Digest: Upsets Turn the NFL Upside Down

1 of 10

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Three games, three home upsets: The Patriots shocked by the Panthers in Foxborough, the Cowboys pecked to death by Rams field goals in Jerry World and the Falcons outhustled and outmuscled by the Bills in their shiny, giant, chrome pinwheel.

The upsets caused havoc in the standings—the Bills are in first place in October, people—and may be the first rumblings of an NFL power shift. Or this may just have been any given Sunday, and the upsets were just a reminder that NFL parity makes anything possible.

Let's take a closer look at the three powerhouses that stumbled on Sunday, figure out where they are weak and determine if any solutions are on the horizon.

New England Patriots (lost 33-30 to Panthers)

Area of vulnerability: The entire defense.

The Patriots pass rush has produced just eight sacks in four games. The run defense has allowed 5.1 yards per rush. Opposing quarterbacks have a 116.5 rating against them.

The Patriots have faced a rookie quarterback and a battered, slumping Cam Newton over the last two weeks yet appeared to be surprised by play action and designed quarterback runs, and their defensive backs routinely lose physical matchups against bigger receivers.

Possible solutions: Tasking Tom Brady with winning weekly shootouts may not work because of his depleted corps of weapons. The schedule is also typically the Patriots' ally, but upcoming opponents (Buccaneers in Tampa, Falcons, even the Jets) no longer look like easy outs.

The Patriots are in desperate need of an impact pass-rusher, but offseason project Kony Ealy did not work out and both Shea McClellin and rookie Derek Rivers are on the IR. Bill Belichick is great at manufacturing edge players, but he may be fresh out of raw materials.

There is no reason to fire up the End of an Empire sirens yet, fun though it is to hear them wail. But it's hard to picture the Patriots winning a road playoff game right now.

Dallas Cowboys (lost 35-30 to Rams)

Areas of vulnerability: Defensive experience and the ability to play from behind.

The Cowboys are built to run the ball down your esophagus, generate big plays via play action and then sit back in Cover-2 on defense and wait for you to make mistakes. All was going according to plan on Sunday, until the Rams found all the squishy spots in the defense and chipped away at a 24-13 lead.

When opponents get the lead, Jason Garrett abandons the run too quickly and Dak Prescott starts pressing and loses accuracy. It happened in Denver two weeks ago, and the Broncos loss spiraled out of control. It happened again on Sunday, and the Cowboys discovered they didn't quite have an eight-point comeback in them.

Possible solutions: Experience on both sides of the ball can still be the Cowboys' best friend. Garrett may also want to re-evaluate the roles of players like Brice Butler (two catches for 90 yards on Monday night, just two targets on Sunday) who can help in comeback and third-and-long situations. Someone other than DeMarcus "Tank" Lawrence also needs to get to the quarterback now and then.

Losses happen after short weeks. But now that the 2016 magic has worn off, the Cowboys need a better counter-strategy when things aren't going their way.

Atlanta Falcons (lost 23-17 to Bills)

Areas of vulnerability: The banged-up receiver corps. The fourth-quarter yips.

Injuries to Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) left Matt Ryan throwing to Justin Hardy, Nick Williams, the backs and the tight ends against the Bills. The backs did their jobs, but Hardy's hands are like greased ball bearings, and the mighty Falcons offense became a series of short drives ending in punts or turnovers.

Not to harp on the Super Bowl flashbacks angle, but once the Falcons faced a little adversity on Sunday (a fluky fumble-return touchdown that looked like an incomplete pass), their unforced errors came in bunches.

Possible solutions: Keep an eye on the Jones and Sanu injuries; Jones jogged off the field, so he might be back after the bye.

Speaking of the bye, the Falcons are in pretty good shape at 3-1 with some playoff tiebreaker wins (Packers, Lions) on their resume. If they focus on the positive, they should be able to even put "putting the Super Bowl behind them" behind them.