College Football Picks: Week 6 Predictions for Every Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas State (1-4), 3 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Louisiana-Monroe beat Texas State 40-34 last October.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have scored at least 51 points in each of their last two games, and the Texas State Bobcats have allowed at least 44 points in each of their last two games. Meanwhile, Texas State has yet to score more than 14 points against a FBS opponent and has only eclipsed 290 yards of total offense once this season. The Warhawks should have this one well in hand by halftime.

Prediction: Louisiana-Monroe 59, Texas State 17

Florida International (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 42-35 last October.

Injuries have ravaged the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders since their Week 2 road win over Syracuse. QB Brent Stockstill has missed the last three games because of a shoulder injury, and star WR Richie James made just one catch for negative-two yards in Week 3 against Minnesota before suffering an ankle injury that has kept him out ever since. But the FIU Panthers might be the most fraudulent 3-1 team ever, winning by one-possession margins against Alcorn State, Rice and Charlotte. Even at less than full strength, the Blue Raiders should win.

Prediction: MTSU 35, FIU 18

New Mexico State (2-3) at Appalachian State (2-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Appalachian State beat New Mexico State 37-7 last November.

This is a sneaky-good game that was almost deemed worthy for the "Solid Saturday Midafternoon" bucket. The New Mexico State Aggies have averaged at least 6.0 yards per play in all five games this season, and the Appalachian State Mountaineers have a strong defense, per usual. The battle between the NMSU passing attack (351.4 YPG) and App State's secondary (155.0 yards allowed per game) should be a great one.

Prediction: Appalachian State 24, New Mexico State 21

Ball State (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Akron beat Ball State 35-25 last October.

Ball State almost won at Illinois in Week 1. Akron almost won at Troy in Week 4. But this is a matchup between two teams going nowhere fast. Here's a bold prediction, though: Ball State's Anthony Winbush gets a late strip-sack that seals the win for the Cardinals.

Prediction: Ball State 29, Akron 21

Kent State (1-4) at Northern Illinois (2-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Northern Illinois beat Kent State 31-21 last November.

Northern Illinois won at Nebraska and came within one possession of wins over Boston College and San Diego State. Kent State has a grand total of one touchdown in four games against FBS opponents. Don't overthink it: Huskies roll.

Prediction: Northern Illinois 45, Kent State 9

Western Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Western Michigan beat Buffalo 38-0 last November.

It won't be anywhere near as ugly as last year's blowout, but the Western Michigan Broncos should win with room to spare. The Buffalo Bulls only really have one threat in the passing game (Anthony Johnson), and the Broncos have a stud defensive back (Darius Phillips) who should be able to neutralize him. The Bulls might be able to do some damage against Western Michigan's rushing defense, but it won't be enough.

Prediction: Western Michigan 41, Buffalo 23

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the programs.

When Hurricane Irma forced Florida International to cancel its game against Indiana, the Hoosiers moved swiftly to get a new opponent on the calendar. Though Charleston Southern usually has a solid FCS record, its recent history against FBS foes is laughable. The Buccaneers have been outscored 256-39 in their last five attempts, including a 49-0 loss to Mississippi State earlier this season.

Prediction: Indiana 38, Charleston Southern 14

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Tulsa beat Tulane 50-27 last October.

We previously mentioned FIU as the most fraudulent 3-1 team, and Tulsa might be the best 1-4 team in the country. Led by running back D'Angelo Brewer, the Golden Hurricane are averaging 295 rushing yards per game. Their last three losses have come by a combined margin of 16 points, and that's only because they're giving up a nation-worst 8.23 yards per play on defense. But Tulane does not have a quick-strike offense, so Tulsa should pick up its second win.

Prediction: Tulsa 37, Tulane 27

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech beat UAB 40-24 in November 2014.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham's return to college football has gone about as well as anyone could have expected. The Blazers already have two wins, and they darn near picked up a third this past week against North Texas. But the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are a considerable step up in competition over what they have faced thus far.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 52, UAB 31

Louisiana (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5 p.m. ET

Last Meeting: Idaho beat Louisiana 23-13 last November.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette ranks dead last in points allowed per game at 53.8, but the Ragin' Cajuns have been relatively competitive thanks to scoring 41.0 points of their own. Idaho isn't particularly great on offense or defense, but it does have a solid quarterback in Matt Linehan who has thrown for at least 300 yards a dozen times in his career. Oftentimes an elite defense will beat an elite offense, but a decent offense should beat a horrendous defense, especially at home.

Prediction: Idaho 40, Louisiana 35