Paul Dunne Beats Rory McIlroy by 3 Shots to Win 2017 British Masters

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Paul Dunne claimed his first European Tour title after winning the 2017 British Masters by three shots from Rory McIlroy.

A strong start from Dunne saw him surge into a three-shot lead as he headed for home, but a strong final round of 63 from McIlroy set up a nervy finish at Close Gate, Newcastle.

However, Dunne kept his nerve and finished in style with a brilliant birdie on the final hole to take home £500,000 of the £3 million purse.

For the leaderboard in full and complete prize-money details, visit the European Tour website.

The Irishman began the day one shot behind overnight leader Robert Karlsson and started well with three birdies and an eagle from his first six holes.

The European Tour's official Twitter account showed the sort of form he was in early on:

Dunne looked on course for victory after pulling out a three-shot lead ahead of McIlroy, Florian Fritsch and Karlsson, as shown by Sky Sports Golf:

The 24-year-old also appeared to have luck on his side, particularly at the 11th when he hit a sprinkler head, which set up an easy putt and another birdie.

The European Tour captured the quite extraordinary moment:

However, a brilliant charge from McIlroy set up a tense finish and put real pressure on Dunne going into the final few holes.

The Northern Irishman hit three birdies on the front nine but stepped up a level as the day progressed in wet and windy conditions.

After dropping a shot on the 11th, he hit three consecutive birdies to move to within two shots of Dunne.

McIlroy then made further gains at the 16th and 17th to close to within one shot of Dunne going into the final hole, as shown by the European Tour:

He also had a chance for a birdie at the 18th to level with Dunne but could not quite make it and had to settle for par to card a superb 63 and finish at 17-under.

That left Dunne needing only to make par on his final two holes to secure the win, but a birdie at the 17th saw him move two shots ahead, and it then got even better.

His tee shot left him with work to do, but a brilliant chip saw him card a 61 and sparked wild celebrations from both Dunne and the crowd as he signed off in style.