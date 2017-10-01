EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 7 Matches

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool's disappointing run of form continued with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday, leaving them seven points of the Premier League summit and with only one win in their last seven matches.

Philippe Coutinho got the breakthrough for manager Jurgen Klopp's side with a peachy strike from distance, but Joselu equalised just seven minutes later to snatch a share of the spoils for the Magpies.

Arsenal did their bit to keep touch with the Premier League's hierarchy after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, where Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi were the scorers.

There was more disappointment for Everton, however, as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, who triumphed at Goodison Park after a solitary strike from Jeff Hendrick.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's Premier League results, a look at the updated standings and a recap of the day's highlights.

2017-18 Premier League Week 7: Sunday's Results

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton 0-1 Burnley

Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 19 (+20)

2. Manchester United: 19 (+19)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 14 (+9)

4. Chelsea: 13 (+6)

5. Arsenal: 13 (+3)

6. Burnley: 12 (+2)

7. Liverpool: 12 (+1)

8. Watford: 12 (-1)



9. Newcastle United: 10 (+1)



10. West Bromwich Albion: 9 (-2)

11. Huddersfield Town: 9 (-2)



12. Southampton: 8 (-2)



13. Stoke City: 8 (-4)

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7 (-4)

15. West Ham United: 7 (-6)



16. Everton: 7 (-8)

17. Leicester City: 5 (-3)



18. Swansea City: 5 (-5)



19. Bournemouth: 4 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-17)

Recap

Victory over Newcastle on Sunday would have been sufficient to push Liverpool up to fourth in the English top flight, but a lack of bite in attack, coupled with indecision in defence, left the Reds wanting at St James' Park.

Klopp's men took a controlling stake in possession and went one ahead after 29 minutes, when Coutinho punched a long-range effort into the top left corner from 30 yards out, via Sky Sports PL:

Liverpool's defence has been poor at times this season, and again the same weaknesses were on display shortly after the goal, when defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren allowed Joselu to run free between them and level the score.

It was an acceptable result for Newcastle, however, and especially manager Rafa Benitez, in particular, who retained an impressive record against his former club, per ESPN FC's John Brewin:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made nine changes to the team that beat BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with defenders Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi the only starters retained for the visit of Brighton.

On the day of his 21st anniversary arriving at the Arsenal helm, Wenger found two goals from unlikely sources in Monreal and Iwobi, the former of whom predicted his own breakthrough:

Alexandre Lacazette hit the woodwork early on but failed to add to his goal tally of four, while Alexis Sanchez continued his return to top form by setting up Iwobi's strike in the 56th minute with a superb back-heeled assist.

While Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United mauled their opponents this weekend, however, James Benge of the London Evening Standard warned of the Gunners falling complacent in attack:

Arsenal fans will count their blessings after their club showed more motivation to win than Everton, as Toffees fans witnessed a limp home defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park.

And like Arsenal, Sky Sports Statto illustrated how the Clarets' 21st-minute opener came from another unlikely source in Hendrick, who finished his chance in front of goal following Stephen Ward's run down the left into the Everton box:

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman was already in a state of peril following a run of just two wins in his first six Premier League games of the season, although Sunday's scoreless outing may be considered a new low.

Everton failed to score a goal for the fifth time in their last eight matches and remain only two points off the relegation spots, with Koeman's position at the club sure to come under increased fire as a result.