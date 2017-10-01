Barcelona vs. Las Palmas Reportedly Suspended Due to Catalonia Protests

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

Barcelona's La Liga match against Las Palmas scheduled for Sunday was reportedly postponed because of the controversial Catalan independence referendum and resulting protests.

Per Indy Football, the decision was made not to play, although conflicting reports kept emerging. Football writers Dermot Corrigan and Sid Lowe heard from Barcelona management:

There was more confusion about whether the game had been cancelled outside the stadium, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Catalan officials organised a referendum regarding independence for Sunday, but the central government in Madrid did not recognise the move. Thousands went to vote, but the police tried to prevent locals from doing so, resulting in violence, per Patrick Greenfield of the Guardian.

Amid the chaos, Barcelona and Las Palmas were scheduled to begin play at 4:15 p.m. local time. Plenty of fans thought it would be better not to go through with the match, and the visitors put a target on their backs with a controversial choice of attire, via football writer Robin Bairner:

With reports of multiple injuries in the chaos on the streets, per Greenfield, moving the match to a later date seemed a logical decision. As reported by BBC Sport's James Badcock, the Blaugrana have taken a public stance in support of independence, and many of their players were likely not keen on suiting up on Sunday.