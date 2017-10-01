Amway College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Just when you think you have the college football season all figured out, it goes and throws a few twists and turns your way.

Week 5 was no exception, with a number of upsets and tight finishes. That meant some major changes in the Amway Coaches Poll, which appears below with a breakdown of the major storylines from the week.

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

3. Oklahoma (4-0)

4. Penn State (5-0)

5. Washington (5-0)

6. Georgia (5-0)

7. Michigan (4-0)

8. Wisconsin (4-0)

9. Ohio State (4-1)

10. TCU (4-0)

11. Washington State (5-0)

12. Miami (3-0)

13. Auburn (4-1)

14. Oklahoma State (4-1)

15. USC (4-1)

16. South Florida (5-0)

17. Louisville (4-1)

18. Utah (4-0)

19. Virginia Tech (4-1)

20. Florida (3-1)

21. San Diego State (5-0)

22. Notre Dame (4-1)

23. West Virginia (3-1)

24. NC State (4-1)

25. Central Florida (3-0)

Analysis

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Without question, Washington State's upset win over USC was the major story of the week, a result that will have major ramifications in both the Pac-12 title race and perhaps ultimately in the College Football Playoff picture.

USC had a chance to pull off the win. Down three points, Sam Darnold and the offense took the field with 1:40 left. It took just two plays for Jahad Woods to break through USC's line unblocked and for Darnold to fumble the ball away as he attempted to throw the ball away.

"It's been a while since we felt like this," head coach Clay Helton said after the 30-27 loss, according to Zach Helfand of the Los Angeles Times. "And it hurts."

While USC will have the rest of the season to improve its resume for the playoff committee, it also finds itself looking up at undefeated Utah in the Pac-12 South. Washington and Washington State—both undefeated as well—are now on a collision course in the North.

Clemson continued its reign of dominance in the ACC, meanwhile, knocking off a tough conference opponent on the road for the second time in three weeks. Two weeks ago it was Louisville. On Saturday, Clemson beat Virginia Tech, 31-17, leaving them as the clear front-runners in the conference.



"They may be the best team in the country. They've got athletes everywhere, a great defensive coordinator," Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips said of the Tigers after the game, per the Associated Press. "They did their homework and those guys were in the right spots and they made plays, which is what good teams do."

The SEC had its fair share of important results. Any hopes the LSU Tigers might have had of playing themselves back into playoff contention were shattered Saturday after losing to Troy, 24-21, in Baton Rouge.

"We did not look past Troy," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game, per the Associated Press. "This was about us. We did not play well."

While the loss didn't hurt LSU in the race for a West title, Auburn's blowout win over Mississippi State kept the Tigers in the title hunt and the Bulldogs on the outside looking in.

Alabama, obviously, is always the favorite in the West. But with Auburn and Texas A&M remaining undefeated in conference play, the race for that division title promises to be an intriguing one, especially with the Crimson Tide and Aggies facing off next week in College Station.

Other games of note include a Big 12 showdown between TCU and West Virginia in Fort Worth, Michigan State traveling to take on Michigan, and Washington State squaring off against host Oregon.