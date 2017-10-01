China Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki Survives Scare Against Qiang Wang

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki didn't have it easy during Sunday's 2017 China Open action, as she needed three sets to advance past Qiang Wang into the round of 32.

Wozniacki dominated the first set with some of the best tennis she's played all year but dropped the second in a tiebreak after her play regressed. She gathered herself to win the decider, however.

Elsewhere, Samantha Stosur, Ekaterina Makarova and Karolina Pliskova all advanced with relative ease.

Recap

Wozniacki's performance in the first set against Wang sugested the Dane would cruise into the next round, as she produced some exceptionally good tennis and lost just a single game.

Tennis blogger James Peeling shared some key stats behind her excellent start:

Her opponent improved drastically in the second set, however, and took full advantage of a handful of mistakes. Wozniacki has had a hectic 2017 season, and it seemed to show in this match, as she appeared to tire.

Fortunately for the Danish star, Wang lost her rhythm in the final set, making numerous unforced errors. Wozniacki cleaned up her tennis and gladly took advantage of Wang's mistakes, closing the deal in dominant fashion.



Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska also didn't have it easy, as qualifier Carina Witthoeft drew out their contest despite failing to win a set.

The 22-year-old made the most of her limited break chances, putting pressure on Radwanska, but her lack of experience showed in the key moments.

Makarova lost just six games on her way to a straight-sets win over qualifier Jennifer Brady. Tennis writer Dmitry Shakhov thought the Russian played well in the clash:

She will face compatriot Maria Sharapova in the next round.

Eugenie Bouchard never found her groove in her defeat to Magdalena Rybarikova, while Stosur cruised against Katerina Siniakova. Alize Cornet also advanced, beating local wild card Yafan Wang.