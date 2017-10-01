    Presidents Cup 2017: Predicting Winners Ahead of Sunday's Play

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Jason Day of the International team looks on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The 2017 Presidents Cup is all but over entering the final day of competition, as the International team would need a miracle to steal an unlikely win from the United States on Sunday.

    The hosts enter the day with a healthy 14.5 score, needing just one more point to clinch their seventh straight title. The all-time scoring record is 21.5, set in 2000, and the U.S. may well break that mark.

    Sports writer Shane Bacon was one of many watching who was blown away with the United States' performance:

    Sunday Singles Tee Times (all times ET):

    12:04 p.m.: Kevin Chappell vs. Marc Leishman
    12:15 p.m.: Charley Hoffman vs. Jason Day
    12:26 p.m.: Justin Thomas vs. Hideki Matsuyama
    12:37 p.m.: Daniel Berger vs. Si Woo Kim
    12:48 p.m.: Matt Kuchar vs. Charl Schwartzel
    12:59 p.m.: Patrick Reed vs. Louis Oosthuizen
    1:10 p.m.: Dustin Johnson vs. Branden Grace
    1:21 p.m.: Brooks Koepka vs. Adam Scott
    1:32 p.m.: Jordan Spieth vs. Jhonattan Vegas
    1:43 p.m.: Kevin Kisner vs. Anirban Lahiri
    1:54 p.m.: Phil Mickelson vs. Adam Hadwin
    2:05 p.m.: Rickie Fowler vs. Emiliano Grillo

    To say the U.S. have been dominant in this year's tournament would be an understatement. After the close one-point win in 2015, the hosts put together a fantastic team filled with stars and young talent, and they've blown out the International team in the first three days of the 2017 edition at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

    Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed combined for eight birdies in 17 holes against Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen, beating the duo despite a rules incident that had given the visitors the lead.

    As shared by GolfChannel.com's Will Gray, the U.S. duo even had time to bicker:

    Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka pushed the score to 14.5-2.5, and Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell even had the chance to lock up the win on Saturday but fell short against Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim.

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Fans celebrate a U.S. Team putt during Saturday afternoon four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Johnson, Koepka, Spieth, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger have all flashed their considerable talent so far―all of the Americans have performed up to standards really―and there's no realistic scenario in which all lose on Sunday. Pundits, including Brian Wacker, are already calling for changes to the competition:

    The challenge will be for the hosts to get past the 21.5-point mark―if they do, those calls for a more competitive event will only grow louder.

    Predicted winners: The United States, by a ton. 

