Jay-Z Wears Colin Kaepernick Jersey on 'Saturday Night Live'October 1, 2017
CJ Fogler @cjzero
Jay Z wearing a Kaepernick jersey on #SNL https://t.co/5D0KsmZB3p2017-10-1 04:06:21
Legendary rapper Jay-Z was the musical guest on the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live, and he took advantage of the spotlight to make a statement with his wardrobe.
He took the stage in a custom Colin Kaepernick jersey, with "Colin K" written on the back.
The jersey was likely a nod to Kaepernick's protests for social equality during the 2016 NFL season and the continued protests by many others throughout the league this season.
[Twitter]