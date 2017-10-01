Jay-Z Wears Colin Kaepernick Jersey on 'Saturday Night Live'

Legendary rapper Jay-Z was the musical guest on the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live, and he took advantage of the spotlight to make a statement with his wardrobe.

He took the stage in a custom Colin Kaepernick jersey, with "Colin K" written on the back.

The jersey was likely a nod to Kaepernick's protests for social equality during the 2016 NFL season and the continued protests by many others throughout the league this season.

