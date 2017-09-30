    Andrew Romine Becomes 5th Player in MLB History to Play Every Position in 1 Game

    Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. Romine joined a select few players by playing in all nine positions during the game. The Tigers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Detroit Tigers utility player Andrew Romine played all nine positions in the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday.

    The team noted Romine was the fifth player ever to accomplish this feat and the first since Shane Halter in 2000.

    He pitched to one batter, forcing a groundout from Miguel Sano and earning a hold in the process.

         

