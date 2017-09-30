Andrew Romine Becomes 5th Player in MLB History to Play Every Position in 1 Game

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers utility player Andrew Romine played all nine positions in the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday.

The team noted Romine was the fifth player ever to accomplish this feat and the first since Shane Halter in 2000.

He pitched to one batter, forcing a groundout from Miguel Sano and earning a hold in the process.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.