South Carolina WR Terry Googer Stretchered Off vs. Texas A&M with Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

South Carolina junior wide receiver Terry Googer was stretchered off the field during the first quarter of the Gamecocks' tilt against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.

According to Dwayne McLemore of The State, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said the following about Googer's status on SEC Network: "He took a pretty good shot. He's going to be fine. He's fine at the hospital."

The injury occurred while Googer was blocking on special teams, and it was reported that he had movement in all extremities after he was carted off.

SEC Network tweeted a photo of Googer giving a thumbs up as he was being removed from the field:

South Carolina didn't provide any specifics regarding the nature of the injury.

Googer is an Atlanta native who has primarily contributed on special teams and has yet to make a reception this season.

He hauled in seven receptions for 66 yards last year as a sophomore, and five receptions for 74 yards during his freshman campaign.