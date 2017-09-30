Troy Earns Massive Upset with 24-21 Win over LSU; Derrius Guice Does Not Play

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU had won 49 straight nonconference home games. Troy would not be No. 50.

The Trojans shocked their SEC opponent with a 24-21 win in front of a disappointed crowd at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers struggled to move the ball with star running back Derrius Guice on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Troy's Twitter account had a ruthless response to the win:

Trojans running back Jordan Chunn was the star of the day with 191 rushing yards and a touchdown to help move Troy to 4-1, while LSU fell to 3-2 with a difficult SEC schedule ahead.

Peter Burns of SEC Network looked forward to what could be an embarrassing season for the Tigers:

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports had a different perspective:

Either way, this result was a long time coming for both teams:

Per Darren Rovell of ESPN, LSU paid Troy $985,000 to take part in this game.

Chunn carried the load for the Trojans, picking up an average of 6.4 yards on 30 carries, although the entire team did its job. Brandon Silvers threw for 157 yards, while the defense forced four turnovers.

It was a disappointing effort from the start for LSU, which struggled to move the ball without the injured Guice. As Ross Dellenger of The Advocate reported, the running back was dressed but not expected to play after earning just eight carries last week against Syracuse.

The result was a nonexistent Tiger offense in the first half and a 10-0 halftime deficit. This came after some scoreboard confusion and a correction that allowed Troy to kick a field goal with two seconds remaining.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the rarity of the situation:

It didn't get any better for LSU in the third quarter, as a fourth-down touchdown run from Chunn helped put Troy up 17-0. The tally came after Chunn's 74-yard run to put the team in scoring position:

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports gave a harsh criticism of the favorites:

Danny Etling and Myles Brennan each got their chance at quarterback for LSU in the second half, and each led scoring drives, although there was a lot of bad that came with the good.

Etling finished 17-of-25 for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Brennan was 4-of-7 for 68 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Meanwhile, the Trojans continued to grind and move the chains, nearly putting the game out of reach with the ball deep in LSU territory with seven minutes remaining. A touchdown might have been enough to seal it, but a fumble gave it back to the Tigers with a 10-point deficit.

Etling responded by leading a 13-play, 92-yard touchdown drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown reception by Foster Moreau, the receiver's second score of the game.

The Tigers got the ball back down three with 18 seconds left, but a Blace Brown interception with five seconds remaining sealed the win for the underdogs, as ESPN captured:

LSU won't have much time to solve its problems, as it will go on the road to face Florida next Saturday. The Gators are 3-1 and appear to be one of the tougher teams in the SEC East.

Conversely, Troy looks like the class of its conference as it heads into the bulk of Sun Belt play. If this team can keep up its recent form, it can run the table.