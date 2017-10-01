Week 4 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

James Kenney/Associated Press

As exciting as the NFL slate was in Week 3, Sunday and Monday may provide even more entertainment, with seven matchups featuring teams with winning records.

Here's a look at the latest odds and over/under totals, per OddsShark, a player-prop prediction for each game, per Oddschecker, and some picks.

Week 4 Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -3, 51 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (over 77.5 receiving yards)

Look for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to pick apart the Miami Dolphins secondary, with wide receiver Michael Thomas the leading beneficiary of his signal-caller's throws.

On defense, cornerback Marshon Lattimore's return will make a big difference in keeping the Dolphins passing attack at bay.

Pick: New Orleans 30, Miami 20

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -9, 49 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: New England WR Chris Hogan (over 52.5 receiving yards)

Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Daryl Worley is ruled out for this game.

Assuming the other Panthers starter at the position, James Bradberry, sticks with the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver, Brandin Cooks, then New England's No. 2 wideout, Chris Hogan, could have a big day by hauling in a few deep passes from quarterback Tom Brady against backups.

They will be the difference in the home victory.

Pick: New England 27, Carolina 20

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -6, 49 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (over 226.5 passing yards)

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line has done a great job protecting quarterback Jared Goff, who has, in turn, done a fantastic job finding his receivers downfield for big gains.

This could be a shootout at AT&T Stadium, and Goff could have over 300 passing yards. But give the slight edge to the Dallas Cowboys, whose rushing attack will be the key.

Pick: Dallas 27, Los Angeles 24

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Minnesota -2.5, 43 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate (under 68.5 receiving yards)

No disrespect meant to Golden Tate, one of the more underrated pass-catchers in the game, but he has a date with shutdown cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who can shut down anyone.

Look for the two to battle to a stalemate. As for the victor, the Minnesota Vikings will win in a defensive battle, although running back Dalvin Cook could be in line for a productive outing.

Pick: Minnesota 17, Detroit 10

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -2.5, 43.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Tennessee Titans WR Rishard Matthews (over 55.5 receiving yards)

The Houston Texans pass-rush attack is one of the best in the NFL, but the Tennessee Titans offensive line is one of the best units in the game as well. If Tennessee holds Houston off, then quarterback Marcus Mariota could have a great game.

Look for his leading receiver to be No. 1 wideout Rishard Matthews, who is a steady and consistent security blanket.

Pick: Tennessee 28, Houston 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -3, 38 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: New York Jets QB Josh McCown (under 214.5 receiving yards)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye could be the best one-two punch at their position in the NFL. They have the significant edge against the New York Jets wideouts this Sunday.

Expect a low-scoring game won by the Jags thanks to tough running from rookie Leonard Fournette.

Pick: Jacksonville 16, New York Jets 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3, 41 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (over 86.5 receiving yards)

If the Cleveland Browns defense looks anything like it did against the Indianapolis Colts and wideout T.Y. Hilton last time out, then they will be in for a long afternoon against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Bengals offense finally showed signs of life in Week 3 during a 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Look for that momentum to continue.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -3, 42 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (under 259.5 passing yards)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked sluggish on the road to start the year, recording a close win against Cleveland and an overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. Most notably, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been off, as he's missed his receivers on a few different occasions.

Look for this game to be another classic Steelers-Ravens defensive slugfest and also for Pittsburgh wideout Antonio Brown to be the difference late.

Pick: Pittsburgh 17, Baltimore 13

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -8, 48.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Buffalo Bills WR Jordan Matthews (over 56.5 receiving yards)

The Buffalo Bills might find themselves playing from behind against the high-powered Atlanta Falcons attack in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If that's the case, then Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who had a couple big catches against the tough Denver Broncos defense in Week 3, could see some more targets.

The Buffalo defense, which is much improved from last year, should slow down Atlanta a bit, but Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will be too much for them to handle.

Pick: Atlanta 24, Buffalo 21

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Buccaneers -3, 44.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: New York Giants QB Eli Manning (over 270.5 passing yards)

The New York Giants rushing attack has struggled through three games, so it may fall on quarterback Eli Manning and the G-Men pass-catchers to spark the offense.

If that's the case, then Manning could have some busy days when he throws 40-plus times per game. Look for that to happen against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with wideout Odell Beckham Jr. leading the team to its first win of the year.

Pick: New York Giants 24, Tampa Bay 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chargers -2.5, 48 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (over 61.5 receiving yards)

Over the Philadelphia Eagles' first three games, it's been clear tight end Zach Ertz is quarterback Carson Wentz's favorite target, or at least the one with the most chemistry with the second-year signal-caller.

Ertz piles up a consistent amount of targets every week and chews up yardage in chunks, but that won't be enough as the Los Angeles Chargers passing attack has a big day in a close victory.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cardinals -6.5, 44.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (over 75.5 receiving yards)

Don't let his first two games fool you: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald could be putting up stat lines like the one he did against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night all season (13 catches, 149 yards, one touchdown).

With the absence of running back David Johnson, Fitzgerald should be the engine that drives the Cardinals offense until he's back. Look for a big game from him again on Sunday.

Pick: Arizona 24, San Francisco 10

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Broncos -3, 46 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook (over 43.5 receiving yards)

With Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree doubtful for his team's matchup with the Denver Broncos, tight end Jared Cook could be the beneficiary of more targets on Sunday.

Still, the Broncos should win this one fairly easily, as it will be difficult for the Raiders to overcome the loss of their best receiver in a tough road environment.

Pick: Denver 27, Oakland 13

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -13, 41.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (under 58.5 receiving yards)

The 31-28 score for the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Cleveland Browns doesn't represent how the game went, as Indy dominated the first half before letting its foot off the gas pedal late.

The Colts have a little juice with quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center, but this is a tough matchup against an angry Seattle Seahawks team that has lost two of its first three games. Seattle's defense will turn in a vintage performance in a victory.

Pick: Seattle 24, Indianapolis 7

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -7, 49.5 O/U

Best-Bet Prop: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (over 60.5 receiving yards)

The Washington Redskins defense hasn't been able to stop tight ends all season, and now the team faces one of the best in the game in the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

It will be difficult for Washington to stop Kelce, running back Kareem Hunt and wideout Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs should win this one somewhat comfortably.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Washington 17