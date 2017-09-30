Presidents Cup 2017 Leaderboard: Scores and Exciting Highlights from Saturday

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The United States turned in another dominant performance Saturday in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, and lead the International team 14.5-3.5 entering Sunday's final day of action.

Of the eight matches between morning foursomes and afternoon four-ball, Team USA picked up six wins, halved one match and lost one match.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's results:

Morning Foursomes

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed (USA) def. Marc Leishman and Jason Day (INT) 4 and 3

Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson (USA) def. Adam Hadwin and Adam Scott (INT) 4 and 3

Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson (USA) def. Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas (INT) 2 and 1

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas (USA) halved with Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen (INT)

Afternoon Four-Ball

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (USA) def. Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day (INT) 2 and 1

Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas (USA) def. Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama (INT) 3 and 2

Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim (INT) def. Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman (USA) 1 up

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson (USA) def. Marc Leishman and Branden Grace (INT) 3 and 2

Recap and Highlights

The opening match of the day set the tone for Team USA, as the star-studded team of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed defeated Aussies Marc Leishman and Jason Day.

The International Team played well in the early going and seized the lead through seven holes when Day sunk a spectacular chip for birdie, as seen in this video courtesy of the Presidents Cup's official Twitter account:

Spieth and Reed bounced back and played like a well-oiled machine the rest of the way, however, and closed the match out on the 15th hole.

Spieth was the catalyst, nearly holing an approach shot for eagle, per the PGA Tour's official Twitter account:

After Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson took care of Adam Hadwin and Adam Scott, the team of Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson moved Team USA even closer to its seventh consecutive Presidents Cup win.

Kisner shut the door on Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas with the following putt to secure a 2 and 1 triumph:

It was a landmark win for Lefty, as it made him the winningest golfer in the history of the Presidents Cup:

Team USA took 3.5 of a possible four points in foursomes before continuing its onslaught during the four-ball session.

The team of Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger was arguably the most impressive pairing of the session, plowing past Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama en route to a 3 and 2 win.

Berger executed what was arguably the shot of the day on No. 1, as he turned a ball that nearly ended up in the water into a near eagle:

Despite that, the International Team led by two through eight holes, but it wasn't long before Thomas and Berger battled back.

On No. 10, Berger continued his red-hot play by nailing a lengthy birdie putt to even the match:

The Americans then took the lead on the following hole and never looked back, winning No. 14 and No. 16 to close it out.

The 14th was especially dramatic since Thomas sunk a birdie putt that rivaled the one Berger holed on No. 10:

Spieth and Reed were the go-to team for the Americans on Saturday, as they were the leadoff pair during four-ball play against Day and Louis Oosthuizen.

With a 2-up lead on the ninth hole, Spieth drilled a long birdie to ensure that Team USA would make the turn with that two-shot advantage intact:

Day and Oosthuizen gained momentum to start the back nine, though, winning the 10th, 11th and 12th to take a 1-up lead.

By virtue of taking the 15th, 16th and 17th, Spieth and Reed completed the comeback and spoiled what could have been a tide-turning match for the International Team.

The United States had a chance to end the event and win the Presidents Cup with a sweep of four-ball play, but the International Team had other ideas.

Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman led Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim by one after 14, but Lahiri and Kim won the 15th and 16th to seize the lead.

Lahiri then pumped in a key birdie to halve the 17th hole and ensure that the International Team would have a chance on Sunday:

Lahiri and Kim then halved the 18th as well to take a full point on an otherwise disastrous day for the Internationals.

Team USA is just one point away from hoisting the Presidents Cup, and although the International Team essentially needs a miracle to prevent that from happening, there is still some level of intrigue present for Sunday's matches.