Rockies Clinch 2017 MLB Playoff Berth with Brewers Loss

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies clinched the the second wild-card spot in the National League on Saturday night by virtue of the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado will face the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road in the NL Wild Card Game for the chance to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Colorado enters play against the Dodgers on Saturday with a record of 87-73, while the Diamondbacks are 92-68.

This marks the Rockies' first trip to the postseason since 2009 when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Two years earlier, the Boston Red Sox swept Colorado in the World Series. The Rockies have now reached the playoffs four times in their 25-year existence.

Colorado has been bolstered by a deep and powerful lineup this season, led by a pair of NL MVP candidates in third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Arenado is hitting .307 with 37 home runs and 130 RBI, while Blackmon is hitting .329 with 37 homers and 103 RBI primarily out of the leadoff spot.

The Rockies have also received better-than-expected production from a young and experienced pitching staff with four starters winning at least 10 games.

Colorado will have a major challenge on its hands in the NL Wild Card Game, as it went 8-11 against the Diamondbacks this season.