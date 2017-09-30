    Bryce Love Breaks Christian McCaffrey's Single-Game Stanford Rushing Record

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2017

    PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Stanford running back Bryce Love set a new Cardinal single-game record with 301 rushing yards in Saturday's 34-24 victory over Arizona State at Stanford Stadium in California.

    CFB Now passed along word of the accomplishment. Christian McCaffrey set the previous mark of 284 in a game last season against Cal.

    Love added three touchdown runs on 25 carries in the contest.

    The monster performance continued a string of standout games for the junior rusher. He's rushed for at least 160 yards in all five of Stanford's games this season and has now gained 564 yards over the past two weeks combined after a 263-yard showing against UCLA last week.

    Zach Barnett of Football Scoop provided some historical context:

    ESPN Stats & Info‏ noted his seasonal total is the fourth-most in FBS history after five games:

    On Friday, Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press passed along comments from Love about what he learned from McCaffrey.

    "The big thing with it, and Christian had the same thing, just always believe, have that belief," he said. "I'm not big with numbers and stuff like that but why not come in and have however many yards? The big thing with me and him is just we always wanted to win."

    Although Love might not keep track of his own stats, it's getting more difficult for Heisman Trophy voters to ignore his breakout campaign. He ranked seventh in ESPN's Heisman Watch coming into the week, but that should improve after his record-breaking performance.

    He'll look to keep his jaw-dropping stretch of rushing success going next Saturday when Stanford travels to face Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kyle Field's Plumbing Infrastructure Shuts Down

      SBNation.com
      via SBNation.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Barrett Becomes 1st OSU Player with 10K Total Yds

      Eleven Warriors
      via Eleven Warriors
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baylor Drops to 0-5 After 33-20 Loss to K-State

      Diehards
      via Diehards
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Guice Not Expected to Play vs. Troy

      SEC Country
      via SEC Country