Bryce Love Breaks Christian McCaffrey's Single-Game Stanford Rushing Record

Stanford running back Bryce Love set a new Cardinal single-game record with 301 rushing yards in Saturday's 34-24 victory over Arizona State at Stanford Stadium in California.

CFB Now passed along word of the accomplishment. Christian McCaffrey set the previous mark of 284 in a game last season against Cal.

Love added three touchdown runs on 25 carries in the contest.

The monster performance continued a string of standout games for the junior rusher. He's rushed for at least 160 yards in all five of Stanford's games this season and has now gained 564 yards over the past two weeks combined after a 263-yard showing against UCLA last week.

Zach Barnett of Football Scoop provided some historical context:

ESPN Stats & Info‏ noted his seasonal total is the fourth-most in FBS history after five games:

On Friday, Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press passed along comments from Love about what he learned from McCaffrey.

"The big thing with it, and Christian had the same thing, just always believe, have that belief," he said. "I'm not big with numbers and stuff like that but why not come in and have however many yards? The big thing with me and him is just we always wanted to win."

Although Love might not keep track of his own stats, it's getting more difficult for Heisman Trophy voters to ignore his breakout campaign. He ranked seventh in ESPN's Heisman Watch coming into the week, but that should improve after his record-breaking performance.

He'll look to keep his jaw-dropping stretch of rushing success going next Saturday when Stanford travels to face Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.