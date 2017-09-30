Jaguars Will Kneel Before Anthem in Week 4 vs. Jets

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars' players announced Saturday they will kneel prior to the playing of the national anthem during their Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The team released the following statement on behalf of the players:

After praying for change, the players said they will stand during the anthem Sunday and continue to do so for the remainder of the season.

Several Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players knelt during the playing of the United States national anthem when they met in Week 3 in London.

There was an increased amount of anthem demonstrations across the NFL in Week 3 on the heels of President Donald Trump's commenting on the matter, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now? Out! He's fired! He's fired!'"

On Saturday, Trump tweeted about the importance of standing during the anthem:

The Jaguars appear poised to take a page out of the Dallas Cowboys' book with regard to the demonstration they have planned for Sunday.

Prior to their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys players, personnel and even owner Jerry Jones locked arms and knelt. They then stood for the playing of the anthem.

The Jags are tied for first place in the AFC South with a record of 2-1, and with a win over the Jets on Sunday, they would start 3-1 for the first time since 2007.