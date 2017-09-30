Josh Norman Pledges to Send $100K to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria Relief

Josh Norman Pledges to Send $100K to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria ReliefSeptember 30, 2017
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman said Saturday that he will donate $100,000 to Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Norman tweeted the following on his decision:
*Joshua R. Norman @J_No24
So to the GOV&MAYOR of PR🇵🇷 I'm sending 100,000$ as a Start to help you guys out b/c you all are citizens of U.S Just like us..🇵🇷🇺🇸2017-9-30 22:27:32
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
