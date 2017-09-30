    Josh Norman Pledges to Send $100K to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria Relief

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2017

    Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman said Saturday that he will donate $100,000 to Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

    Norman tweeted the following on his decision:

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

        

