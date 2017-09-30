    Byron Scott's House Reportedly Robbed in Los Angeles

    Rob Goldberg
September 30, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Byron Scott yells out during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The house of former NBA player and coach Byron Scott was reportedly broken into Friday night, with burglars making off with plenty of valuables.

    According to TMZ Sports, criminals took Scott's watches and guns as well as purses and shoes belonging to his girlfriend.

    This is the latest in an extended list of celebrity homes that have been robbed in Los Angeles over the past year, including sports personalities Yasiel Puig and Derek Fisher.

    According to the report, no one was home during Scott's home invasion.

    Scott lives in Hermosa Beach and has spent most of his basketball life in the area. After going to high school in Inglewood, he played 11 of his 14 NBA seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped win three NBA titles in the 1980s.

    He also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Vancouver Grizzlies but ended his career in Los Angeles in 1996-97.

    The 56-year-old then had an extended career as a head coach for four different organizations, including with the Lakers from 2014-16. He was fired in 2016 following a 17-65 season. He told TMZ Sports in August he would have no interest in returning to the coaching world.

