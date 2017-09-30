Dawn Staley Says South Carolina Hasn't Gotten White House Invite After Title

Eric Gay/Associated Press

University of South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said Friday that her team has not received an invitation to the White House despite winning the 2016-17 national championship.

Staley said the following on the matter in a phone interview with the Associated Press (h/t USA Today): "We haven't gotten an invitation yet and that in itself speaks volumes. We won before those other teams won their championships. I don't know what else has to happen."

Staley said she wasn't sure whether she and her team will visit the White House if asked despite saying immediately after winning the national title that she would.

Staley added, "I haven't talked to anyone about it. I got bigger fish to fry than worry about an invitation."

On Saturday, the office of former South Carolina governor and current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the Gamecocks will receive an invitation for later in the fall, according to Jamie Self of The State.

Self also reported every women's college basketball national championship-winning team has been invited to the White House since 1983.

There has been no shortage of controversy regarding White House visits in recent weeks, as President Donald Trump rescinded his invitation to guard Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors:

Trump's decision came after Curry said he would vote against the team visiting the White House, per ESPN's Chris Haynes:

South Carolina made history last season, as it won its first national championship in program history.

En route to doing so, the Gamecocks defeated a Mississippi State Bulldogs team that beat UConn in the Final Four and ended the Huskies' record 111-game winning streak.