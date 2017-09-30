Lamar Jackson Racks Up 4 Touchdowns, 349 Total Yards vs. Murray State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson bounced back from a couple of quiet outings with a four-touchdown day in a dominant showing against Murray State.

The Louisville quarterback only played the first half but finished with 249 passing yards and 100 rushing while leading his team to a 35-3 early lead. Jawon Pass took over for the second half to help the Cardinals win 55-10.

After the loss to Clemson and the two-interception game against Kent State, Jackson once again looked like one of the best players in college football with his all-around performance Saturday.

The quarterback barely seemed to break a sweat while moving the football in the first half.

He reached the century mark on the ground, but his one rushing touchdown was from just two yards out:

The three passing touchdowns were all under 10 yards each:

He went into halftime with 349 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns while leading his team to a 35-3 lead, although there were only a few highlight-reel plays in the rout.

Many of his rushing yards came on open scrambles rather than designed runs. His receivers were often open down the field. This doesn't take away from Jackson's success, but it shows how easily he can handle an inferior opponent.

What he did do was continue to etch his name in more places in the Louisville record books:

Jawon Pass took over in the second half, and despite fumbling, he helped lead a few more scoring drives to close out the 45-point blowout win.

Although it wasn't a great showing from Murray State, which fell to 1-4 on the season, it was at least a significant payday. Per Myron Medcalf of ESPN, the Racers made $500,000 to play this game and help pad Jackson's stats.

Even without factoring in the opponent, there was still plenty to appreciate in the performance from the Cardinals.

Nick Coffey of The Cardinal Connect broke down the offensive effort:

Jackson found eight different receivers on the day, and 14 players caught a pass before the game was over.

With tougher games on the schedule going forward, this type of complete team showing is important.

Louisville will be tested Thursday on the road against North Carolina State, which moved to 4-1 with its win over Syracuse Saturday. Although the Cardinals should be favored, a night game on the road on national television is always dramatic.

If Jackson and the rest of the roster play as they did against Murray State, however, Louisville should remain on the right track.