Boston Red Sox Clinch AL East with Win vs. Astros

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox clinched their second consecutive American League East division title Saturday with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox tweeted the following after the win:

Boston's victory means it will begin the ALDS on the road against the Astros, while the Wild Card Game will be played between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Red Sox also tweeted a video of the locker room celebration:

Boston lost the first two games of its four-game set with Houston to keep the Yankees in the AL East hunt, and while New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday, the Red Sox managed to hang on to the division crown.

While the Red Sox have now won the division three times in the past five seasons, they had never previously won consecutive division titles since the advent of the AL East in 1969.

Starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz picked up his 17th victory of the season Saturday, while David Price, Addison Reed and Craig Kimbrel each pitched one inning out of the bullpen, which could be Boston's key to postseason success.

Offensively, outfielder Mookie Betts popped his 24th home run, while first baseman Mitch Moreland drove in a pair of runs.

Winning Saturday was significant for Boston since it can rest its key players during Sunday's season-closing game.

Also, it avoids the Wild Card Game, as the rival Yankees have to deal with the upstart Twins.