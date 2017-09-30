Dani Carvajal Out Indefinitely with Heart Condition

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has been ruled out indefinitely with a heart condition, further adding to the defensive injury crisis at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Per Marca's Juancar Baena, the Spain international will miss at least six weeks while dealing with the condition, which reportedly requires time to heal completely.

With Marcelo and Theo Hernandez also struggling with their health, young talent Achraf Hakimi could well be thrust into action. The 18-year-old was only promoted to the first team in August, and while he has bags of potential, his lack of experience is a worry.

Per Robbie Dunne of AS English, the multitude of injuries is concerning:

Carvajal had so far played every available minute at right-back. The 25-year-old is a youth product from Los Blancos and has been an automatic starter for years.