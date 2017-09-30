NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover 2017 Results: Ryan Blaney Wins 2nd Race of Season

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney recorded his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday when he bested the field at Dover International Speedway to grab the checkered flag at the Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200.

Blaney has now recorded eight top-five finishes in nine Xfinity starts this season, including a second-place effort at Dover back in June. The No. 22 Ford has also recorded four straight top-five efforts at Dover in the Xfinity Series dating back to Oct. 2015, per Driver Averages.

NASCAR Xfinity offered a look at Blaney's celebration in Victory Lane:

Here's a look at the top 12 finishers from The Monster Mile, with complete results available at NASCAR's official website:

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Justin Allgaier

3. William Byron

4. Daniel Hemric

5. Brennan Poole

6. Matt Tifft

7. Daniel Suarez

8. Cole Custer

9. Elliott Sadler

10. Brendan Gaughan

11. Michael Annett

12. Ross Chastain

Byron snatched a qualifying win Saturday morning to start in the pole position, and he didn't relinquish the top spot on the grid early.

Byron ran in first for each of the opening 60 laps, which allowed him to cruise to a Stage 1 victory and snatch a critical playoff point after a slew of early cautions threatened to strip the early proceedings of any sort of rhythm.

The No. 9 Chevy ceded the lead to Blaney at the start of Stage 2, and those positions held steady as he paced the field through the ensuing 60 laps to capture a win in the second stanza.

Allgaier—who entered the day tied with Custer for the Xfinity Series points lead—wiggled his way into second place, but he couldn't make the requisite move necessary to overtake Blaney—who led 136 of 200 total laps and finished 4.8 seconds clear of the No. 7 Chevy.

Custer, meanwhile, finished in eighth place, while Daniel Suarez—who won at Dover last October and finished third there in June behind Blaney—tabulated a seventh-place finish to rebound nicely after running 19th two weeks ago in Chicago.

The Xfinity Series playoffs will resume Oct. 7 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Drive For the Cure 300, which will serve as an elimination race.

Once the festivities in Charlotte have concluded, the final eight will vie for Xfinity Series supremacy with three races at Kansas, Texas and Phoenix before the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.