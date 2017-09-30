Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Andres Iniesta and Leon Goretzka Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Andres Iniesta is reportedly unlikely to leave Barcelona for Juventus, while the club are said to be keeping tabs on both Leon Goretzka and Jonathan Tah.

According to Matthew Klimberg at Calciomercato.com, Iniesta is likely to agree a contract extension with Barcelona before his deal expires next summer.

The midfielder's representatives are in talks with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with discussions said to be "on track."

However, Barcelona are also said to be willing to allow Iniesta to leave if an American or Chinese club showed an interest, but they would not sanction a move to Turin.

Iniesta hinted he could be set to sign a new contract at Barcelona after the club's 1-0 win over Sporting in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), when asked about his future he said: "I think the good news will arrive soon."

Iniesta has spent over two decades with Barcelona and has enjoyed a glittering career, winning eight Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

He remains a crucial part of the squad despite turning 33 earlier this year, and he hit another landmark in the win over Sporting, per Sky Sports Statto:

Juventus signed Dani Alves from Barcelona on a free transfer in 2016, but the chances of Iniesta following suit look slim, particularly after his latest comments.

Per Cuatro (h/t Marca), Iniesta's father has also said his son would not play for another "elite team" and added the midfielder could play for the club for another couple of years.

Meanwhile, Barcelona scouted Goretzka and Tah during Friday's Bundesliga clash between the two sides which finished 1-1, per Bild (h/t Juanma Romero at Sport).

Scout Ariedo Braida was in attendance and saw Goretzka open the scoring for Schalke with a free-kick before Leon Bailey equalised.

Goretzka is out of contract in the summer, but Braida appeared to suggest Barcelona would not be making a move for the midfielder yet.

Per Romero, when asked about the Germany international he said: "Without doubt he is a great player. But it's too soon for Barcelona."

Goretzka starred for Schalke last season in the Bundesliga, with his contribution illustrated by Squawka:

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com, the Germany international will turn down offers from several clubs to move to Bayern Munich.

Goretzka is one of the brightest stars in the Bundesliga and, as he will be available on a free transfer next year, it is little surprise to see Europe's top clubs interested in his services.

While Iniesta remains integral to Barcelona, he is heading towards the end of his career, and Goretzka could prove a bargain replacement, although it appears he may have his pick of clubs next summer.