    Amiens vs. Lille Abandoned After Stand Barrier Collapses from Fan Celebration

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2017

    French police officers and members of the stadium staff stand by rescuers as they take care of wounded LOSC' supporters following the fall of their tribune during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Lille LOSC on September 30, 2017 at the Licorne stadium in Amiens. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS LO PRESTI (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP/Getty Images)
    FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

    The Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Lille on Saturday was abondoned after a barrier in the away section collapsed, with multiple Lille fans crashing onto the pitch.

    BBC Sport reported on the stoppage.

    Fode Ballo-Toure had given the visitors the lead and ran near the away section to celebrate when the barrier gave way. Plenty of Lille fans had made the relatively short trip to Amiens, and the small away section was completely full.

    Trainers from both clubs immediately rushed to the scene, and fans remained calm while the evacutation of the injured took place. After a lengthy discussion involving security and members of the two teams, the decision was made to abandon the contest, per Lille's official Twitter account.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City Seal 1-0 Win at Chelsea

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Lose Morata to Injury

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Has De Bruyne Proven He's the Prem's Greatest?

      Jack Pitt-Brooke
      via The Independent
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Carvajal Out Indefinitely with Heart Infection

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report