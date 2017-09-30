Amiens vs. Lille Abandoned After Stand Barrier Collapses from Fan Celebration

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

The Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Lille on Saturday was abondoned after a barrier in the away section collapsed, with multiple Lille fans crashing onto the pitch.

BBC Sport reported on the stoppage.

Fode Ballo-Toure had given the visitors the lead and ran near the away section to celebrate when the barrier gave way. Plenty of Lille fans had made the relatively short trip to Amiens, and the small away section was completely full.

Trainers from both clubs immediately rushed to the scene, and fans remained calm while the evacutation of the injured took place. After a lengthy discussion involving security and members of the two teams, the decision was made to abandon the contest, per Lille's official Twitter account.