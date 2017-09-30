Kenneth Faried Says Nuggets Will Lock Arms During National Anthem

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kenneth Faried told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears the Denver Nuggets plan to lock arms during the national anthem prior to Saturday's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The team's decision comes one day after ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported the NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams reminding them they had to adhere to the league's policy and stand for the national anthem.

The league's rule, forwarded by ESPN.com's Bobby Marks, stipulates "players, coaches and trainers should remain reasonably still, stand tall in a straight and orderly line, and act in a respectful manner" during the anthem.

Violations during the anthem include placing hands in pockets, chewing gum, stretching and talking. However, there is no explicit rule against linking arms.

At a Board of Governors press conference Thursday, commissioner Adam Silver said that if a team breaches the policy, the league office will "deal with it when it happens," according to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt.

Spears noted that, after speaking to players, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone "also challenged his players" to "do more socially to make an impact off the court than just making a statement by linking arms."

The NBA and NBPA issued a joint memo obtained by ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier this month that stated their resources will be at the players' disposal should they choose to be more socially conscious and commit to making a difference off the court.