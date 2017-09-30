Luke Del Rio Out for Season After Collarbone Injury vs. Vanderbilt

John Raoux/Associated Press

University of Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio was forced to leave Saturday's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a left collarbone injury, per Gators head coach Jim McElwain, and he won't return this season.

Del Rio hurt the shoulder during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and didn't come out for the second half with his teammates, per ESPN.com. Feleipe Franks replaced him.

After the 38-24 win, McElwain told reporters "Luke will be done" for the season and noted the quarterback will undergo surgery Monday.

The 22-year-old redshirt junior was making his first start of the 2017 season. He completed seven of his 11 attempts for 64 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions before the injury.

Del Rio previously underwent surgery on his right shoulder in March and his left shoulder in January, according to the Associated Press.

Ryan Young of SEC Country noted the Minneapolis native said over the summer he'd considered walking away from football because of the injury issues that plagued him throughout last season.

"To be honest, I was pretty set on it. I was so frustrated and kind of worn out physically, emotionally, mentally," Del Rio said. "I had just graduated—that's another big thing. I graduated last fall so it was kind of a good point, 'OK, if you want to do it you can move on now.' And not move on as a transfer—I'm not transferring—but just stop playing."

Franks started the first three games of the season for the Gators. He completed 61.2 percent of his throws for 372 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Malik Zaire, who arrived to Florida as a graduate transfer from Notre Dame in June, is the team's other option at quarterback.