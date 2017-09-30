Aaron Judge Breaks Babe Ruth's Yankees Record for Most HRs at Home in a Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge made history Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays when he hit his 52nd home run of the season and 33rd at Yankee Stadium.

According to Newsday's Laura Albanese, Judge passed Babe Ruth to set the single-season franchise home record. ESPN Stats & Info noted Ruth's mark was established in 1921, when the Yankees played at the Polo Grounds.

Fox Sports MLB relayed video of the record-setting solo blast, which traveled 484 feet, according to the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo.

Statcast noted where Judge's dinger ranked relative to all other home runs in 2017:

After slumping to the tune of a .185/.353/.326 slash line with 41 strikeouts in 116 plate appearances in August, Judge has put together a September to remember.

For starters, he broke Mark McGwire's MLB rookie home run record Monday with a two-home run outing against the Kansas City Royals to reach the half-century mark.

Then came Saturday's fourth-inning swing, which propelled Judge to 15 home runs and 32 RBI in September alone.

The Yankees will hope the 25-year-old can keep those scalding stylings alive come October, when they'll seek their first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2012.