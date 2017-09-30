Liverpool Had No Chance on Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United Target Yusuf Yazici

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku would have been an "interesting" signing for Liverpool this summer, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are tracking Turkish youngster Yusuf Yazici.

Klopp made a number of big transfer moves over the summer, but Dominic Solanke from Chelsea was his only striker signing. The German acknowledged his side had "no chance" to sign Lukaku, although he would have made an ideal addition, per Metro:

"Because [Alvaro] Morata is now really working and is a perfect fit, because Lukaku is the perfect fit for Manchester United, because Harry Kane is now scoring [for Tottenham], because [Alexandre] Lacazette is doing well… we had other things we felt we needed to do first.

"For us, the market was not really there. We had no chance for [Romelu] Lukaku. That would have been an interesting move. You cannot buy just because you think you will not score enough. We have enough chances and we will score."

Liverpool's chief described Solanke as "the biggest English talent in the No. 9 position," although the former Blues starlet has failed to start a league game this term, while Daniel Sturridge is still reaching full fitness.

Goal writer Mootaz Chehade bemoaned Liverpool's lack of a goalscoring presence on the same lines as Lukaku, although there are very few forwards in European football boasting his ability:

Sturridge has scored one goal this season—as a substitute against Arsenal in August—while summer signing Mohamed Salah leads the squad with four league goals, and fellow winger Sadio Mane sits just behind on three.

Meanwhile, £75 million United frontman Lukaku has been reaping the benefits of his move to Old Trafford, and Sky Sports Statto illustrated his prolific start to the campaign after scoring in Saturday's 4-0 rout of Southampton:

Klopp is relying largely on Sturridge to pick up his fitness and form in front of goal, and his latest comments complimenting the Premier League's top strikers may hint that patience is wearing thin at Anfield.

As for players United could add to their squad in the near future, Trabzonspor playmaker Yazici could be on his way to Old Trafford after Turkish newspaper Fanatik (h/t the Mirror) reported he's interesting the Red Devils.

Yazici made his surge into Trabzonspor's senior ranks last season and became one of their more prominent stars, earning praise from Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul after moving into Turkey's national team:

The 20-year-old is also said to be interesting Liverpool and AS Monaco, while the report added Yazici is valued at a sum of around €14 million (£12.3 million).

Yazici has started in each of his club's six Super Lig games so far this season and has a contract until 2022, however, meaning the Red Devils may face a battle to take him away from Medical Park Arena in the near future.