WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of October 2

Credit: WWE.com

The countdown is on to WWE 2K18's release on October 17, and this past week has seen an onslaught of new videos documenting Superstar entrances.

Both WWE and 2K Sports have greatly emphasized the improved graphics in the weeks ahead of the release, and those graphics have been on full display across several social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.

Roster Debuts

The official WWE YouTube account took a look at the newcomers to this year's video game, counting down the top 10 roster debuts.

Those debuts include NXT Superstars such as No Way Jose, Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain.

SmackDown Live star and former NXT champion Bobby Roode headlines the crop and will surely be a favorite of gamers, if for no other reason than his entrance.

Fresh faces and new matchup opportunities are huge selling points of the game every year, and 2K18 has taken great steps to ensure fans can utilize as many of their favorite stars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT as possible.

Especially those never before seen in the digital world of the company's wildly popular video game series.

Entrance Exclusives

The entrances of some of WWE's most prominent stars were recently made available through various YouTube channels.

UpUpDownDown, hosted by SmackDown tag team champion Xavier Woods, was home to the largest rollout.

There was an entrance for Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss:

The debut of Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance video:

And a matchplay video featuring Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles:

Superzomgbbq, a popular WWE gaming channel, got its hands on the exclusive Finn Balor Demon entrance video:

Sports Gaming Universe featured Billie Kay, and DenkOps featured the first look at former SmackDown women's champion Naomi's dynamic entrance:

WWE's official channel wrapped up the onslaught of releases with cover athlete Seth Rollins' entrance:

Dubbed #EntranceMania, the videos continued the hype for the impending release of the game, which graphically looks to be the best presentation WWE and 2K Sports have released during their relationship.

Superstar Ratings

One of the most enjoyable aspects of any WWE game is discovering the ratings assigned to the Superstars.

WWE took to Twitter to ask its fans which Superstar should carry the highest rating:

The obvious answer would be someone like Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. Beyond those two, there are the less obvious competitors, like SmackDown Live's Styles or Raw's Braun Strowman. They both made headlines in 2017, staying at the forefront of their respective brands.

Then there is Rollins, the cover athlete and a two-time WWE champion.

Perhaps he shocks the gaming world and emerges as the highest-rated star in the presentation.

Whatever the case may be, it will be fun to fire up the game and debate the ratings with friends and family.

And discuss why Big Show is rated so damn high.