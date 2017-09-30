Vicious Spinning Elbow Tops KO-Filled Friday Night

Vicious Spinning Elbow Tops KO-Filled Friday NightSeptember 30, 2017
Combat sports fans on social media have been given a great gift over the last 24 hours. A gift in the form of a steady stream of jaw-dropping finishes across both MMA and kickboxing.
Foremost among them was the massive spinning-elbow knockout victory scored by Cris Mims at Lion Fight 38. Check it out here:
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
Spinning back elbow KO by Cris Mims at #LionFight38. 2nd one of the day. https://t.co/Sk5A7YQOue2017-9-30 01:39:31
Believe it or not, that wasn't the only spinning-elbow knockout of the day. On the other side of the world at Eurasia Fight Nights 74, Zelim Imadaev did the same as he floored Yuri Izotov:
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
DAMN. Spinning Back Elbow KO. Zelim Imadaev (7-0, 170lb) takes out Yuri Izotov at #FNG74 https://t.co/fIWHxEMwIz2017-9-29 18:23:05
In the main event of that card, Russian journeyman Nikolay Aleksakhin posted a much-needed highlight-reel victory over Michael Graves, rocking him with a head kick before finishing with an uppercut:
Jolassanda @Jolassanda
Nikolay Aleksakhin TKOs Mike Graves in 3R in The Main Event at FNG 74 https://t.co/alnDh7SGSQ2017-9-29 21:35:45
Mims wasn't the only man to score a vicious knockout at Lion Fight 38, though. Jafar Toshev gave him a strong challenge in the "Knockout of the Night" department with this savage switch-kick KO:
AXS TV Fights @AXSTVFights
😱 🤕 😱 #LionFight38 @LionFight @jafartoshev https://t.co/ASzeiEN8CJ2017-9-30 01:57:55
On a day filled with big elbow knockouts, Thai kickboxer Buakaw Banchamek refused to be outdone and posted a dominant, but creative, performance at All Star Fight 2 in Thailand:
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
Buakaw went hard with the elbows https://t.co/02st2iDvmd2017-9-30 16:56:28
The most viral knockout of the day happened in Japan, however, with this beautiful-yet-scary foot sweep-into-knee combination that set timelines ablaze:
Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman
This foot sweep knee combo is perfection! 😳 #imdone https://t.co/OK1FeppojA2017-9-29 21:22:12
Things trickled into this morning, too, with UFC alum Takeya Mizugaki making an inauspicious debut with ACB Fighting League:
ACB Fighting League @ACB_League
WOW! Rustam Kerimov stops Takeya Mizugaki in the first round! #ACB71 https://t.co/t6eowXipRo2017-9-30 17:18:55
With no UFC or Bellator events scheduled for this weekend, this is most welcome.