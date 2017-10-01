Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 4

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Six of 14 NFL games scheduled to take place Sunday feature teams with winning records.

Of note, the player second in the league in yards from scrimmage will go against the NFL's sack king, while an elite wideout will encounter a challenge in a battle for first place.

Here's a look at the biggest stories and best highlights from the NFL's fourth week.

Response After President Trump's Comments Continues in Week 4

Following President Donald Trump's comments Friday, Sept. 22, regarding the NFL and protests of social injustice during the national anthem, teams and players responded on the field in various forms last weekend. Notably, a few teams stayed in the locker room, while other players locked arms, sat on the bench or took knees.

USA Today compiled player and team statements regarding plans for this weekend. Notably, the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars each said that they would stand together as a team.

As for Week 4 games that have taken place already, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers locked arms on their respective sidelines before their Thursday Night Football contest.

Before the New Orleans Saints-Miami Dolphins game—which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET in London's Wembley Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series—the Saints kneeled for the coin toss and stood for the anthem.

Plays of the Day

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell ran for a 75-yard touchdown against the Jaguars on a bizarre play in the first quarter:

On 1st-and-10, Powell took a toss to the right and broke through a hole. He fell down but immediately got up and ran untouched to the end zone.

The Jacksonville defense let up because it thought Powell was down by contact, but upon further review, the touchdown stood. Following an extra point, the Jags and Jets were tied at seven.

Team To Watch

The Los Angeles Rams finished with the fifth-worst record in football last year (4-12), but new head coach Sean McVay installed an offense that has helped buoy the team to 107 points through three games this year, which ranks first in the NFL.

They will now face a tough test on the road against the Cowboys and edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence, who leads the league with seven sacks.

However, led by running back Todd Gurley (six touchdowns and 381 yards from scrimmage), the Rams have the potential to outscore the Cowboys. Furthermore, Dallas linebacker Sean Lee will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

This game is a leading candidate to be the highest-scoring game of the week.

Player To Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is having another dominant year, and he happens to be head and shoulders above the rest of the league at his position this season.

Brown leads the league in receptions (26) as well as receiving yards (354). To put the latter number in context, no other wideout has even hit 300 yards.

He has a tough matchup on paper against the Baltimore Ravens, who are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North at 2-1.

Steelers-Ravens games are usually hard-hitting and low-scoring, but can Brown break through for yet another productive day?

Still To Come

Four matchups will kick off from 4:05 to 4:25 p.m. ET, in addition to the Sunday Night Football contest that starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The New York Giants, who finally showed signs of life on offense last week before losing on a last-second field goal, will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will look to follow up his incredible performance Monday (13 receptions, 149 yards, one touchdown) as his team hosts the San Francisco 49ers.

The winless and snakebitten Los Angeles Chargers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a contest featuring two teams that have been on opposite ends of game-ending field goals thus far.

The Oakland Raiders will visit the Broncos without wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who is listed as doubtful for the game with a chest injury.

Finally, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, perhaps the hardest place for any road team to play.