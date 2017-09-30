EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, after a 1-0 win over champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United had earlier leapfrogged their rivals with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, while Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town leaves them third.

Here are Saturday's scores:

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Watford

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 19 (20)

2. Manchester United 19 (19)

3. Tottenham 14 (9)

4. Chelsea 13 (6)

5. Watford 12 (-1)

6. Liverpool 11 (1)

7. Arsenal 10 (1)

8. Burnley 9 (1)

9. Newcastle United 9 (1)

10. West Bromwich Albion 9 (-2)

11. Huddersfield Town 9 (-2)

12. Southampton 8 (-2)

13. Stoke City 8 (-4)

14. Brighton & Hove Albion 7 (-2)

15. West Ham United 7 (-6)

16. Everton 7 (-7)

17. Leicester City 5 (-3)

18. Swansea City 5 (-5)

19. Bournemouth 4 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace 0 (-17)

Recap

The big clash of the day was at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea took on Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side started the game at a quick pace, as noted by ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

However, there was an early blow for the champions as Alvaro Morata was forced off due to injury.

Football journalist Dan Levene said Morata may have picked up the problem in the midweek 2017/18 UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid:

Antonio Conte responded by sending on Willian, but with their top scorer missing, Chelsea offered little going forwards and City began to take control.

The visitors' dominance was such it was almost as if the Blues were a man down, according to James Robson at the Manchester Evening News:

It was therefore little surprise when City went ahead through Kevin De Bruyne's sweetly-struck left-footed shot from just outside the area

City could have had a second after Gabriel Jesus' sidefoot volley beat Thibaut Courtois, but defender Antonio Rudiger managed to block the shot on the goal line.

Chelsea rallied late on, but City saw them off comfortably on a bad night for the Blues, who are now six points off the top and must wait to see the extent of Morata's injury.

Meanwhile, Manchester United head into the international break unbeaten in the Premier League after handing Crystal Palace a seventh straight league defeat.

Roy Hodgson’s men are also still without a goal, and their poor start means they now share an unwanted record, per Opta:

Juan Mata opened the scoring after just three minutes before two goals for Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku's 10th of the season, per WhoScored.com.

Marcus Rashford assisted the goals for Mata and Fellaini before being replaced by Anthony Martial, who then set up Lukaku.

Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News feels Jose Mourinho is getting the best out of both players:

United have made a superb start to the season, but Mourinho's men will be tested to the full when the Premier League returns after the international break, as their next fixture is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Tottenham are just five points behind City and United after another big win, with striker Kane following up his midweek UEFA Champions League hat-trick with another two goals.

Football writer Liam Canning said there is no question the England international is a world-class player:

Kane now has 11 goals for Spurs this season, with Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also on target as Mauricio Pochettino's men maintained their perfect record away from home this season.

Elsewhere there were wins for Stoke City and West Ham, while Watford rescued a point at West Brom thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Brazilian striker Richarlison, and Bournemouth held Leicester to a goalless draw.