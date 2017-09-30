Florida Ties Michigan at 365 Consecutive Games Without Being Shut Out

John Raoux/Associated Press

A first-quarter touchdown run by Lamical Perine on Saturday allowed Florida to tie the all-time NCAA FBS record for most consecutive games without being shut out at 365.

Matt Baker‏ of the Tampa Bay Times noted Perine's one-yard plunge against Vanderbilt matched the mark set by Michigan from 1984 through 2004.

The SEC Network highlighted the record-tying score:

Florida was last held scoreless in a 16-0 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988. The Tigers defense finished that season allowing just 7.7 points per game, the best mark in college football.

The most recent close calls for the Gators' streak came at the end of the 2015 season. They suffered a 41-7 blowout defeat at the hands of Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and managed only a safety in a 27-2 loss to Florida State in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Although it's a remarkable run, Florida is still nearly 100 games behind the overall Division I record, which is held by Dayton at the FCS level with 458.

The Flyers' last shutout loss came on Oct. 16, 1976 against Marshall. Current Dayton head coach Rick Chamberlin told Mike Lopresti of NCAA.com it's not something that's ever on his mind, though.

"Don't even think about. You can't," he said. "Whenever I see that pop up, I have no clue how many games that is. I have no idea. I know it's over a hundred, I don't know how much more."

Meanwhile, the Gators can take over sole possession of the FBS record next Saturday when they welcome rival LSU to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.