Giannis Antetokounmpo's Father Charles Dies at Age 54

    The Milwaukee Bucks announced Saturday that Giannis Antetokounmpo's father, Charles, has died. 

    "The Bucks family is heartbroken about the sudden death of Giannis' father, Charles," general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "The entire organization, his teammates and coaches are here to support Giannis and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Charles was a big part of the Bucks and will be terribly missed by us all. On behalf of ownership, we express our utmost condolences and offer our prayers to Giannis and his family."

    According to the the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Rick Barrett, Charles, 54, died of a heart attack during a visit to Milwaukee. 

    Charles was married to Veronica Antetokounmpo and had five children, per The National Herald, including Giannis and former New York Knicks draft choice Thanasis. 

