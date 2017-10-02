MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Teams Stack Up

1 of 10

As recently as June, the Minnesota Twins were on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft after going 59-103 last season.

Now they are the first team in MLB history to reach the playoffs immediately following a 100-loss campaign.

They were able to outlast what was a deep AL wild-card field for most of the season, and they will head to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night for the AL Wild Card Game.

They made that same trip in mid-September, and it didn't go well. They were swept in a three-game series and outscored 18-6.

"We're going to go there expecting a win," manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "That's the mindset you have to have. We're going to a place where we recently were and weren't successful in three games, but the way things are going and the way these guys are playing right now, I like our chances. In a game scenario, anything can go down."

Veteran Ervin Santana will take the ball for the Twins, and if they reach the ALDS, he'll be asked to do a lot of the heavy lifting alongside young right-hander Jose Berrios.

With a questionable rotation beyond those two and a patchwork bullpen, they are facing an uphill battle.



However, this was a team many were already counting out back in April, so it would be wise not to write them off entirely.

