MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Teams Stack Up

MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Teams Stack UpOctober 2, 2017
- Postseason outlook: How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected postseason rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal.
- Wild-card game disadvantage: Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will be playing in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the No. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants but that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go.
- Final-month performance: While last week's record may not be a good indicator, how a team has played in the past month (or in its past 30 games, in this case) can give a good idea of what direction it is trending.
With the 2017 MLB regular season officially wrapped up and the 10-team playoff field set, this week's power rankings are going to be a little different.
The following factors were taken into account this time around:
Along with a postseason outlook for each team, a full breakdown of team leaders in notable stat categories is included for a quick overview of 2017.
10. Minnesota Twins (85-77, No. 2 AL Wild Card)
Last 30 Games: 16-14
Postseason Outlook
As recently as June, the Minnesota Twins were on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft after going 59-103 last season.
Now they are the first team in MLB history to reach the playoffs immediately following a 100-loss campaign.
They were able to outlast what was a deep AL wild-card field for most of the season, and they will head to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night for the AL Wild Card Game.
They made that same trip in mid-September, and it didn't go well. They were swept in a three-game series and outscored 18-6.
"We're going to go there expecting a win," manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "That's the mindset you have to have. We're going to a place where we recently were and weren't successful in three games, but the way things are going and the way these guys are playing right now, I like our chances. In a game scenario, anything can go down."
Veteran Ervin Santana will take the ball for the Twins, and if they reach the ALDS, he'll be asked to do a lot of the heavy lifting alongside young right-hander Jose Berrios.
With a questionable rotation beyond those two and a patchwork bullpen, they are facing an uphill battle.
However, this was a team many were already counting out back in April, so it would be wise not to write them off entirely.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Joe Mauer
|.305
|OPS
|Miguel Sano
|.859
|H
|Brian Dozier
|166
|2B
|Joe Mauer
|36
|HR
|Brian Dozier
|34
|RBI
|Brian Dozier
|93
|R
|Brian Dozier
|106
|SB
|Byron Buxton
|29
|WAR
|Byron Buxton
|5.1
|Pitchers
|W
|Ervin Santana
|16
|SV
|Matt Belisle
|9/13
|HLD
|Taylor Rogers
|30
|ERA
|Ervin Santana
|3.28
|WHIP
|Ervin Santana
|1.13
|K
|Ervin Santana
|167
|IP
|Ervin Santana
|211.1
|WAR
|Ervin Santana
|4.7
9. Colorado Rockies (87-75, No. 2 NL Wild Card)
- 2016: 4.91 team ERA (27th), 4.79 starters' ERA (26th), 5.13 bullpen ERA (30th)
- 2017: 4.51 team ERA (17th), 4.59 starters' ERA (16th), 4.40 bullpen ERA (20th)
Last 30 Games: 15-15
Postseason Outlook
The Colorado Rockies are in the postseason for the first time since 2009, and a vastly improved pitching staff is to thank for that.
Jon Gray will get the start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Game, and he's been rolling of late.
The 25-year-old is 8-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his past 14 starts, and he's fared well against the D-backs this season, going 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.
"Jon's in a good spot because he is throwing the ball well,” manager Bud Black told reporters. "When you are confident in how you are playing, that always lends itself to feeling good about where you are."
It's the rest of the postseason rotation that looms as a major question mark if the Rockies are able to advance beyond Wednesday's game.
But with a high-powered offense, led by a pair of MVP candidates in Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado, they are still a team no one wants to face in October.
The Dodgers await the winner of the NL Wild Card Game, and the Rockies went 10-9 against the NL West champs during the regular season.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Charlie Blackmon
|.331
|OPS
|Charlie Blackmon
|1.000
|H
|Charlie Blackmon
|213
|2B
|Nolan Arenado
|43
|HR
|Nolan Arenado/Charlie Blackmon
|37
|RBI
|Nolan Arenado
|130
|R
|Charlie Blackmon
|137
|SB
|Ian Desmond
|15
|WAR
|Nolan Arenado
|7.2
|Pitchers
|W
Kyle Freeland/German Marquez
|11
|SV
|Greg Holland
|41/45
|HLD
|Pat Neshek*
|23
|ERA
|Jon Gray
|3.67
|WHIP
|Jon Gray
|1.30
|K
|German Marquez
|147
|IP
|German Marquez
|162.0
|WAR
|Kyle Freeland
|3.3
*Combined stats
8. New York Yankees (91-71, No. 1 AL Wild Card)
Last 30 Games: 21-9
Postseason Outlook
In what was supposed to be a retooling season, the New York Yankees ran away with the No. 1 AL wild-card spot and finished just two games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings.
The emergences of slugger Aaron Judge and right-hander Luis Severino went a long way in changing the outlook of the team, and those two will be at the center of it all on Tuesday night.
After a rocky August, Judge rebounded in a big way in September to post a 1.352 OPS with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 27 games, breaking the single-season rookie home run record along the way.
Meanwhile, Severino has emerged as a bona fide ace, and he'll be on the mound with the season hanging in the balance against the Twins.
The 23-year-old went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 193.1 innings.
"It's been an unbelievable season," manager Joe Girardi told reporters. "The young man has pitched really, really well and he's a big reason why we're here at this point."
However, he didn't fare well in his lone start against the Twins on Sept. 20, lasting just three innings and allowing five hits and three runs while running up a pitch count of 71.
He'll be backed by one of the deepest bullpens in baseball and an offense that led the majors with six runs per game in September.
Masahiro Tanaka gives the team another capable top-tier starter, and that relief corps takes a good deal of pressure off the starting staff in general, so look out for this team if they can win on Tuesday.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Starlin Castro
|.300
|OPS
|Aaron Judge
|1.049
|H
|Brett Gardner
|157
|2B
|Chase Headley
|30
|HR
|Aaron Judge
|52
|RBI
|Aaron Judge
|114
|R
|Aaron Judge
|128
|SB
|Brett Gardner
|23
|WAR
|Aaron Judge
|8.1
|Pitchers
|W
|Luis Severino/CC Sabathia
|14
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman
|22/26
|HLD
|Dellin Betances
|19
|ERA
|Luis Severino
|2.98
|WHIP
|Luis Severino
|1.04
|K
|Luis Severino
|230
|IP
|Luis Severino
|193.1
|WAR
|Luis Severino
|5.4
7. Arizona Diamondbacks (93-69, No. 1 NL Wild Card)
Last 30 Games: 19-11
Postseason Outlook
The Arizona Diamondbacks finished with a better record than the NL Central champion Chicago Cubs, but they still finished 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and will be hosting the NL Wild Card Game as a result.
A 93-loss team a year ago, they went 26-12 with a plus-67 run differential in their last 38 regular-season games—the best record in the NL during that span.
Veteran Zack Greinke was an easy choice to make the Wild Card Game start as he returned to ace form to go 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 215 strikeouts in 202.1 innings.
The 33-year-old was 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA in five starts against the Rockies, and he was dominant at home all season, going 13-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 starts at Chase Field.
Offensively, the team boasts arguably the most dangerous one-two punch in baseball with Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez, who has posted a 1.107 OPS with 29 home runs and 65 RBI in 62 games after joining the team at the deadline.
However, it's the team's starting pitching depth that gives them the best outlook of any wild-card team if they can advance beyond the play-in game.
Robbie Ray (15-5, 2.89 ERA, 218 K, 162.0 IP) gives the team a second ace-caliber arm, while Zack Godley (8-9, 3.37 ERA), Taijuan Walker (9-9, 3.49 ERA) and Patrick Corbin (14-13, 4.03 ERA) are all strong options to round out the postseason staff.
Throw in Archie Bradley and Andrew Chafin setting up Fernando Rodney, and there's plenty of reason to think this club has the pieces to make a deep run.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|J.D. Martinez*
|.303
|OPS
|J.D. Martinez*
|1.066
|H
|Paul Goldschmidt
|166
|2B
|Brandon Drury
|37
|HR
|J.D. Martinez*
|45
|RBI
|Paul Goldschmidt
|120
|R
|Paul Goldschmidt
|117
|SB
|A.J. Pollock
|20
|WAR
|Paul Goldschmidt
|5.8
|Pitchers
|W
|Zack Greinke
|17
|SV
|Fernando Rodney
|39/45
|HLD
|Archie Bradley
|25
|ERA
|Robbie Ray
|2.89
|WHIP
|Zack Greinke
|1.07
|K
|Robbie Ray
|218
|IP
|Zack Greinke
|202.1
|WAR
|Zack Greinke
|6.1
*Combined stats
6. Boston Red Sox (93-69, AL East Champs)
Last 30 Games: 18-12
Postseason Outlook
The Boston Red Sox will be raising another AL East title banner, but this team wasn't the juggernaut many were expecting following the offseason trade for Chris Sale.
The left-hander proved to be worth the king's ransom the team spent to acquire him from the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings, but the rest of the rotation has been one big question mark.
Drew Pomeranz (17-6, 3.32 ERA) will likely fill the No. 2 spot in the rotation, with David Price working out of the bullpen to close out an injury-plagued season and the rest of the staff up in the air.
Eduardo Rodriguez (6-7, 4.19 ERA) and Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65 ERA) both fell short of expectations, opening the door for scrapheap addition Doug Fister (5-9, 4.88 ERA) and his strong postseason track record to perhaps make a start.
The bullpen improved with the deadline addition of Addison Reed, and he's certainly capable of shortening games alongside All-World closer Craig Kimbrel.
However, the offense is not the weapon it was a year ago when the Red Sox led all of baseball with 5.4 runs per game. That dipped to 4.8 runs per game this season—good for 10th in the majors—and the lineup was without a 30-homer player for the first time since 2012.
With Sale potentially taking the ball twice in a five-game series, anything can happen.
But the lack of starting rotation stability is enough for the Red Sox to occupy the bottom spot among division winners.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Dustin Pedroia
|.293
|OPS
|Mookie Betts
|.803
|H
|Mookie Betts
|166
|2B
|Mookie Betts
|46
|HR
|Mookie Betts
|24
|RBI
|Mookie Betts
|102
|R
|Mookie Betts
|101
|SB
|Mookie Betts
|26
|WAR
|Mookie Betts
|6.4
|Pitchers
|W
|Chris Sale/Drew Pomeranz
|17
|SV
|Craig Kimbrel
|35/39
|HLD
|Matt Barnes
|21
|ERA
|Chris Sale
|2.90
|WHIP
|Chris Sale
|0.97
|K
|Chris Sale
|308
|IP
|Chris Sale
|214.1
|WAR
|Chris Sale
|6.0
5. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58, NL West Champs)
Last 30 Games: 13-17
Postseason Outlook
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 91-36 on Aug. 25, and one of the biggest storylines around the league was whether they would make a run at breaking the single-season wins record of 116.
Instead, they went 13-22 with a minus-33 run differential the rest of the way.
Whether it was a case of a team peaking too early, a decline in intensity thanks to an insurmountable lead in the NL West or something else entirely, it's not always easy to flip that switch back on once the playoffs begin.
Momentum is a factor when it comes to the MLB playoffs, and no playoff team has less of that than the Dodgers.
That being said, there's a reason this team won 104 games.
Clayton Kershaw (18-4, 2.31 ERA) somehow flew under the radar a bit with another terrific season, while Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32 ERA) and Yu Darvish (10-12, 3.86 ERA) give the team two more starters capable of dominating on any given night.
Alex Wood (16-3, 2.72 ERA) is the leading candidate to start a potential Game 4 despite falling off after a stellar first half, while Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-9, 3.77 ERA) also in the mix.
Corey Seager's health will be a major X-factor for the Dodgers.
He's been playing through an elbow injury that may require offseason surgery, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, and he hit just .210/.286/.358 with three home runs over the final month of the season as a result. His throwing at shortstop is also affected by the injury.
It's World Series or bust for this team, and they will need to get back to midseason form to make that happen.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Justin Turner
|.322
|OPS
|Justin Turner
|.945
|H
|Corey Seager
|159
|2B
|Chris Taylor
|34
|HR
|Cody Bellinger
|39
|RBI
|Cody Bellinger
|97
|R
|Cody Bellinger
|87
|SB
|Chris Taylor
|17
|WAR
|Justin Turner
|5.7
|Pitchers
|W
|Clayton Kershaw
|18
|SV
|Kenley Jansen
|41/42
|HLD
|Pedro Baez
|23
|ERA
|Clayton Kershaw
|2.31
|WHIP
|Clayton Kershaw
|0.95
|K
|Clayton Kershaw
|202
|IP
|Clayton Kershaw
|175.0
|WAR
|Clayton Kershaw
|4.6
4. Chicago Cubs (92-70, NL Central Champs)
Last 30 Games: 20-10
Postseason Outlook
The numbers don't great when it comes to defending World Series champions.
Jay Jaffe of Sports Illustrated wrote the following back in April: "In truth, recent history has been unkind to World Series winners. None has repeated as champions since the 1999 Yankees won again in 2000, and in that span, only two other winners—the 2000 Yankees and 2008 Phillies—even returned to the Fall Classic the following year. Just seven out of 16 made the playoffs at all."
This year's Chicago Cubs team managed to make that eight of the past 17, as they were finally able to separate themselves from the rest of the NL Central pack with a strong final month.
Starting pitching will determine whether they can make a serious run at defending their title.
After leading the majors with a 2.96 starter's ERA a year ago, they saw that number spike to 4.05 this season.
Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) in particular has not been the same pitcher, and the team leaned heavily on him as the ace of the postseason staff a year ago.
Some combination of Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.03 ERA), Jose Quintana (11-11, 4.15 ERA), Jake Arrieta (14-10, 3.53 ERA) and John Lackey (12-11, 4.56 ERA) will join him in rounding out the rotation, and Arrieta's troublesome right hamstring will be a major story.
The bullpen has also been shaky at best when it comes to finding a consistent bridge to closer Wade Davis, though they finished the season well in that department.
Offensively, this team still has as many weapons as any team in baseball, and as they get set to make their third consecutive postseason appearance, they also have experience on their side despite a youthful roster.
The Washington Nationals await in the NLDS, and on paper, they look like the team to beat on the NL side of things.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Jon Jay
|.296
|OPS
|Kris Bryant
|.946
|H
|Kris Bryant
|162
|2B
|Kris Bryant
|38
|HR
|Anthony Rizzo
|32
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo
|109
|R
|Kris Bryant
|111
|SB
|Javier Baez/Anthony Rizzo
|10
|WAR
|Kris Bryant
|6.1
|Pitchers
|W
|Jake Arrieta
|14
|SV
|Wade Davis
|32/33
|HLD
|Carl Edwards Jr.
|25
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks
|3.03
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks
|1.19
|K
|Jon Lester
|180
|IP
|Jon Lester
|180.2
|WAR
|Kyle Hendricks
|3.5
3. Washington Nationals (97-65, NL East Champs)
Last 30 Games: 16-14
Postseason Outlook
The Washington Nationals are the complete package when it comes to postseason outlook.
The starting rotation is fronted by a pair of aces in Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51 ERA) and Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 2.52 ERA), while the back of the staff in Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA) and Tanner Roark (13-11, 4.67 ERA) stacks up to anyone they will face in October.
The bullpen that was such an issue early in the season is a legitimate strength thanks to the midseason additions of Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle alongside surprise veteran Matt Albers and the hard-throwing Enny Romero.
Speedy Trea Turner is back in the swing of things after missing significant time earlier this season, and Bryce Harper is back from the disabled list just in time for the playoffs.
The health of his knee might be the single biggest X-factor of the entire postseason.
Eddie Matz of ESPN.com offered up both sides of the argument:
"But after Harper went down -- missing 42 games with a hyperextended left knee -- Washington's offensive output plummeted by 25 percent (from 5.4 runs per game to 4.1), a testament to just how valuable the former MVP really is. What's crazy is, despite the drastic drop-off in offense, the Nats still went 26-16 without Harper, a testament to just how good their pitching has been."
If Harper were at 100 percent, this team might be the favorite to win it all.
For now, they will have to settle for sitting atop the NL totem pole.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Daniel Murphy
|.320
|OPS
|Bryce Harper
|1.008
|H
|Daniel Murphy
|172
|2B
|Daniel Murphy
|43
|HR
|Ryan Zimmerman
|36
|RBI
|Ryan Zimmerman
|108
|R
|Bryce Harper/Daniel Murphy
|93
|SB
|Trea Turner
|45
|WAR
|Anthony Rendon
|5.9
|Pitchers
|W
|Max Scherzer
|16
|SV
|Sean Doolittle*
|24/26
|HLD
|Ryan Madson*
|25
|ERA
|Max Scherzer
|2.51
|WHIP
|Max Scherzer
|0.90
|K
|Max Scherzer
|268
|IP
|Max Scherzer
|200.2
|WAR
|Max Scherzer
|7.2
*Combined stats
2. Houston Astros (101-61, AL West Champs)
Last 30 Games: 22-8
Postseason Outlook
The Houston Astros solidified their standing as legitimate title contenders with the August trade to acquire Justin Verlander.
In five starts, he's 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 34 innings.
"He continues to evolve as a pitcher and then closes his outing out as strong as he can be with some high-end stuff" manager A.J. Hinch told reporters of his new ace.
He'll be joined atop the playoff rotation by another front-line arm in Dallas Keuchel, leaving some combination of Lance McCullers Jr. (7-4, 4.25 ERA), Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62 ERA) and Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00 ERA) to fill the final two spots on the staff.
That rotation has a chance to carry the Astros a long way, especially considering the offense that will be backing it.
Houston paced the majors at 5.5 runs per game this season, scoring 38 more runs than any other team, and the lineup featured seven players with 18 or more home runs.
They can play the station-to-station game with the disruptive duo of George Springer and Jose Altuve, and they can hit the long ball, making them a tough task for opposing pitchers.
It doesn't quite make them the favorites to win it all, though.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Jose Altuve
|.346
|OPS
|Jose Altuve
|.957
|H
|Jose Altuve
|204
|2B
|Yuli Gurriel
|43
|HR
|George Springer
|34
|RBI
|Marwin Gonzalez
|90
|R
|Jose Altuve/George Springer
|112
|SB
|Jose Altuve
|32
|WAR
|Jose Altuve
|8.4
|Pitchers
|W
|Justin Verlander*
|15
|SV
|Ken Giles
|34/38
|HLD
|Chris Devenski
|25
|ERA
|Dallas Keuchel
|2.90
|WHIP
|Dallas Keuchel
|1.12
|K
|Justin Verlander*
|219
|IP
|Justin Verlander*
|206.0
|WAR
|Justin Verlander*
|6.4
*Combined stats
1. Cleveland Indians (102-60, AL Central Champs)
- 2016: Corey Kluber (18-9, 3.14 ERA), Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 ERA), Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 ERA), Ryan Merritt (1-0, 1.64 ERA)
- 2017: Corey Kluber (18-4, 2.25 ERA), Carlos Carrasco (18-6, 3.29 ERA), Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19 ERA), Mike Clevinger (12-6, 3.11 ERA)
Last 30 Games: 26-4
Postseason Outlook
Can anyone stop the Cleveland Indians?
We could make a case for all 10 of these teams to win the World Series, but if the Tribe play the way they have for the past month or so, it's not going to matter.
Since Aug. 24, they have lost four games.
They are 33-4 with a plus-136 run differential during that span, and they haven't lost three games in a row since Aug. 1.
There's little doubt this is a better team on paper than the one that reached the World Series last year.
Offensively, slugger Edwin Encarnacion put up big numbers replacing Mike Napoli, while Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor both took more steps toward superstardom.
It's the starting rotation that has a different look, though.
With Carrasco sidelined with a fractured hand last postseason, Kluber pitched on short rest three times and worked a grand total of 34.1 innings in the playoffs.
Not having to run their ace into the ground will make a world of difference if they can advance to the Fall Classic once again.
And it doesn't look like anyone can stop them.
Season Leaders
|Hitters
|BA
|Jose Ramirez
|.318
|OPS
|Jose Ramirez
|.957
|H
|Jose Ramirez
|186
|2B
|Jose Ramirez
|56
|HR
|Edwin Encarnacion
|38
|RBI
|Edwin Encarnacion
|107
|R
|Jose Ramirez
|107
|SB
|Bradley Zimmer
|18
|WAR
|Jose Ramirez
|6.8
|Pitchers
|W
|Corey Kluber/Carlos Carrasco
|18
|SV
|Cody Allen
|30/34
|HLD
|Andrew Miller
|27
|ERA
|Corey Kluber
|2.25
|WHIP
|Corey Kluber
|0.87
|K
|Corey Kluber
|265
|IP
|Corey Kluber
|203.2
|WAR
|Corey Kluber
|8.0
Season leaders reflect players who had at least 400 plate appearances for BA and OPS or 100 innings pitched in the case of ERA and WHIP. All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through the end of the regular season.