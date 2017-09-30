Neymar Scores Two Goals as PSG Rout Bordeaux 6-2

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar's jubilant start to life in Ligue 1 continued as Paris Saint-Germain demolished Bordeaux 6-2 on Saturday, when the Brazilian scorched in a superb long-range free-kick to open the scoring.



PSG's world-record summer signing beat Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil from 35 yards before teeing up Edinson Cavani and completing his second PSG brace from the penalty spot before half-time.

Thomas Meunier, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe also found the mark for manager Unai Emery's side, while Younousse Sankhare and Malcom scored two consolatory goals for the visitors, but Neymar was the man of the moment.

AS Monaco's 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Friday means PSG's win now takes them three points clear at the summit of Ligue 1 as a Neymar-driven title quest begins to take shape.

Bordeaux travelled to the Parc des Princes on Saturday with only four points distancing them from the leaders, but Neymar took the matter into his own hands in demonstrating the gulf between the two teams.

With five minutes on the clock, he drove home a potential goal-of-the-season contender from close to 40 yards and improved an already devastating attacking record in France's top flight, per Kay Murray of beIN Sports:

The visitors appeared to still be reeling from that piece of individual magic when they conceded a second to Cavani, who benefited from the vision of Neymar, who put his opportunity on a plate.

Goal provided footage of PSG's second, where the forward trio of Mbappe, Neymar and finally Cavani linked up in delightful fashion, ending with the Uruguayan frontman on the scoreboard:

Two goals down and Bordeaux might have considered themselves in with a chance of securing a result, but Thomas Meunier made it three for PSG in the first 21 minutes after Mbappe fluffed his lines.

Left-back Yuri Berchiche cut his way down the flank before driving the ball into the box, and Meunier was on hand to score despite Mbappe's missed swipe at the ball.

Bordeaux's official Twitter account illustrated their mood:

Neymar restored PSG's three-goal following Sankhare's score, when Bordeaux midfielder Otavio handled the ball inside his own box and gave the hosts an easy chance to net another.

Not long after a dressing room controversy erupted over dead-ball duties, Neymar stepped up to calmly convert his spot-kick into the bottom left, via Goal:

However, a second look at Cavani's reaction suggests there may still be some team-building to be undertaken:

Substitute Giovani Lo Celso almost chipped Neymar through for his hat-trick strike as the Bordeaux defence again collapsed with 10 minutes remaining, but the Brazilian was left to settle for another league brace.

Malcom scored a 90th-minute penalty after Meunier brought down Cafu inside the PSG area, but it was the Brazilian's international compatriot, Neymar, who stole the headlines on Saturday.

Further to this being a demonstration of might by the Selecao superstar, Neymar wasn't the only PSG forward to impress on Saturday, as the trinity of him, Cavani and Mbappe again showed how slickly they can operate together.

