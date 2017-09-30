Presidents Cup 2017: Scores and Standings Predictions for Saturday's Pairings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The United States extended their lead at the 2017 Presidents Cup on Saturday morning after another dominant showing that puts them in position to seal the title before Sunday's play.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed got the United States off to a great start by picking up the first point of the day and outclassing their opponents, as noted by broadcaster Luke Elvy:

They were swiftly followed by Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, who extended the United States' lead to 10-2.

Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson followed suit and also said how much they were enjoying playing together, per Jason Sobel at ESPN:

Saturday morning's final foursome between Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas and Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen was halved, leaving the United States just four points away from victory.

Here are the scores from the Saturday morning foursomes:

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed won 4-and-3 over Marc Leishman and Jason Day

Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson won 4-and-3 over Adam Hadwin and Adam Scott

Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson won 2-and-1 over Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas halved with Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen.

United States lead the International team 11.5—2.5. Full scores are available from the tournament's official website

The United States can now wrap up victory on Saturday afternoon, with just 15.5 points required to confirm yet another triumph in this tournament.

Here is the Saturday afternoon four-ball schedule (USA first, tee times in ET)

12:12 p.m.—Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth vs. Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day

12:27 p.m.—Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas vs. Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama

12:42 p.m.—Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman vs. Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim

12:57 p.m.—Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson vs. Marc Leishman and Branden Grace

With a commanding lead, the only question now is whether the United States can see it out on Saturday.

Brian Whacker of Golf Digest noted just how comprehensive a win this could end up being for Steve Stricker's side:

Meanwhile, Jason Sobel of ESPN neatly summarised what the United States need to do in the afternoon session:

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are first up, together for a fourth time, and should put the United States one step closer to victory.

The duo have shown their quality and intensity throughout the tournament so far and could even lay claim to being the best pairing in golf, according to sports journalist Paul Higham:

United States have been utterly dominant throughout the tournament, and International captain Nick Price has said his team are "down," per Brentley Romine at Golf Week.

Price will be hoping his side can show some spirit after being swept away so far, but it may be difficult to find any fight left with the way the tournament has gone.

A clean sweep by the Americans in the afternoon session would lead to Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson being able to finish the job ahead of Sunday.

Considering the momentum and confidence the Americans have and the sheer enjoyment they seem to be having out there, it would be a surprise if the win is not sealed this afternoon.