Kyle O'Reilly Reportedly Kicked Fan Who Charged Ring During NXT Event

Kyle O'Reilly Reportedly Kicked Fan Who Charged Ring During NXT EventSeptember 30, 2017
Kyle O'Reilly reportedly kicked a fan who charged the ring at an NXT Live event in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night.
According to WrestlingInc's Joshua Gagnon, the fan approached the ring during a match that pit Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and O'Reilly against Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno.
Twitter user @TheRagingRockSt captured video of security escorting the fan out:
Vaughn Heberlee @TheRagingRockSt
#NXTTampa All hands on deck. Over enthusiastic fan escorted away. https://t.co/stgHHqCpVB2017-9-30 01:12:33
Photographer Alan Davis snapped another picture of the altercation:
Alan Davis @AlanBlackRhino
@wwenxt in Tampa is lit tonight. A fan jumped out of the crowd and attacked The Undisputed Era, Heavy Machinery, & Kassius Ohno. #Nxttampa https://t.co/U5QRf6gQU12017-9-30 01:00:22
Bleacher Report's Matt Camp noted the fan was likely hurting afterward:
Matt Camp @TheMattCamp
On the list of things I wouldn’t want to feel, the educated feet of @KORcombat on my face is high on the list.2017-9-30 04:47:28
The Undisputed Era proceeded to defeat Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno to cap off an eventful evening.
O'Reilly proved to be among the most proficient strikers and submission specialists during his time in Ring of Honor and the independent circuit.
Although he hasn't participated in many televised matches on NXT to this point in his career, the stiffness and accuracy of his strikes were on full display for fans when he wrestled Aleister Black, which aired on the WWE Network in August.