Kyle O'Reilly Reportedly Kicked Fan Who Charged Ring During NXT Event

    Kyle O'Reilly reportedly kicked a fan who charged the ring at an NXT Live event in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night.

    According to WrestlingInc's Joshua Gagnon, the fan approached the ring during a match that pit Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and O'Reilly against Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno.

    Twitter user @TheRagingRockSt captured video of security escorting the fan out:

    Photographer Alan Davis snapped another picture of the altercation:

    Bleacher Report's Matt Camp noted the fan was likely hurting afterward:

    The Undisputed Era proceeded to defeat Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno to cap off an eventful evening.

    O'Reilly proved to be among the most proficient strikers and submission specialists during his time in Ring of Honor and the independent circuit.

    Although he hasn't participated in many televised matches on NXT to this point in his career, the stiffness and accuracy of his strikes were on full display for fans when he wrestled Aleister Black, which aired on the WWE Network in August.

