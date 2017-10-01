Winners and Losers of Week 5 in College Football

2 of 20

William Mancebo/Getty Images

First and foremost, Mike Leach and Washington State were huge winners. The Cougars had already reached their highest spot in the AP poll since 2003, and they're going to climb a heck of a lot higher after improving to 5-0 with a 30-27 win over the Trojans. Much will be written about this team (and its Heisman candidate, Luke Falk) over the course of the next several weeks as it continues its quest for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.

But the bigger story of the night was the onetime Heisman front-runner's cobbling together yet another lackluster box score.

The national media has made a habit of finding excuses for Sam Darnold. Coming into the week, the narrative was: Sure, he's thrown seven interceptions on the season, but three of them came on tipped passes, and he has thrown them at points in the game and spots on the field that didn't break USC's back. For the folks refusing to sell the copious amounts of preseason stock they bought in Darnold, the only number that mattered was his 13 consecutive victories.

Now that the streak is over, the excuses will likely be that USC was playing with three backup offensive linemen and head coach Clay Helton was practically throwing the game away by not getting Ronald Jones II more involved.

Regardless, Darnold only completed 15 of 29 passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns (though, he did rush for two) and an interception that had nothing to do with a tipped pass or poor blocking. And the theory that he can make up for mediocre numbers in the first three quarters by coming through in the clutch went out the window when his sack-fumble killed USC's potentially game-winning drive before it had a chance to begin.

In a game that was decided by a three-point margin, perhaps the most unforgivable part of Darnold's night was the inability to score touchdowns when gifted with great field position. Falk's lone interception gave USC the ball on the WSU 3, but the Trojans gained just one yard before kicking a field goal.

A shanked punt started another USC drive at the WSU 27, but that also ended in just three points. Score seven on either of those possessions and perhaps the Trojans win the game.