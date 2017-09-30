Charlie Blackmon Sets MLB Single-Season Record for RBI by Leadoff Hitter

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Fact: With three runs batted in against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon set the MLB single-season record for most RBI (103) by a leadoff hitter. Then-Anaheim Angel Darin Erstad previously held the record, with 100 RBI in 2000.

