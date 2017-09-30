    Charlie Blackmon Sets MLB Single-Season Record for RBI by Leadoff Hitter

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportSeptember 30, 2017

    Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon watches his RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tony Cingrani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 9-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Fact: With three runs batted in against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon set the MLB single-season record for most RBI (103) by a leadoff hitter. Then-Anaheim Angel Darin Erstad previously held the record, with 100 RBI in 2000.

    Source: @MLBStatoftheDay

