Kane's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

Credit: WWE.com

On October 5, the wrestling world will celebrate two decades since Kane stalked toward the squared circle, confronted his brother The Undertaker during the inaugural Hell in a Cell match and ignited a career full of good, bad, outrageous and downright ugly moments and matches.

Since his arrival in the WWE, he has been a constant presence on television. His effect has been felt on Superstars big and small, main eventers and opening-match job guys.

He has lit announcers on fire, electrocuted the testicles of a McMahon, burned his brother alive and captured gold along the way.

While Glenn Jacobs may be running for the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, his creation's influence on WWE television for the last 20 years is undeniable. For better, for worse, he has been an integral part of both Raw and SmackDown, captivating audiences and even inspiring laughter.

Intended or not.

In honor of Kane's big anniversary, relive these moments that have helped shape his legacy and led to his status as a surefire Hall of Famer.