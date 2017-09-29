Protesters Removed from Busch Stadium After Showing 'Stop Killing Us' Banner

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Protesters were removed from Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday night after unveiling a banner that read "Stop Killing Us" during an MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Kevin McDermott and Nassim Benchaabane of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the group of demonstrators, who chanted "no justice, no baseball" while holding the sign, were taken out of the stadium by police.

The protesters joined a group in Kiener Plaza as part of ongoing demonstrations after Jason Stockley, a white St. Louis patrolman, was found not guilty of murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black drug suspect, on Sept. 15, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The report also noted there were arguments between the protesters and other people leaving the baseball game as police in riot gear attempted to contain the situation. Police confirmed two people were arrested, but it's unclear if it was related to the ballpark incident.

Eliott C. McLaughlin and Susannah Cullinane of CNN reported more than 120 people were arrested during the initial protests Sept. 17 as people "attacked police, broke windows and flipped over trash cans" in response to the verdict.

"Some criminals assaulted law enforcement officers and threw chemicals and rocks at them. All of the officers' injuries were minor or moderate. All will be returned to duty soon," acting police commissioner Larry O'Toole said at the time. "We're in control. This is our city, and we're going to protect it."

Along with the two arrests, the Post-Dispatch noted Friday's incidents included one demonstrator being tased and the use of pepper spray by police.

The Brewers won the game 5-3. The same two teams face off again Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.