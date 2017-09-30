Enzo Amore, Sasha Banks and WWE's 5 Most Controversial Superstars of 2017

0 of 5

It's 2017, and WWE seems more married to reality than ever. Backstage controversies often influence real-life booking, and those who follow WWE most intensely—many of whom comprise of WWE Network's ceiling of 1.6 million subscribers—understand shocking developments like Baron Corbin suddenly losing Money in the Bank or Enzo Amore turning heel on a dime.

In many ways, 2017 has been the year of the outspoken WWE Superstar, a trait that has never coincided with longevity.

From Enzo Amore to Sasha Banks, speaking one's mind seems to have led to some degree of backstage heat and speculation as to why certain WWE Superstars might be receiving unfavorable booking.

Controversy can mean many things in the WWE bubble, but for the purpose of this article, "controversy" relates to the level of influence real-life animosity and drama has had on otherwise scripted storylines.

For all the flak pro wrestling gets for being fake, sometimes it's the behind-the-scenes controversy that inspires the most intriguing angles.