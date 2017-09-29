    Chris Paul on Dwyane Wade Joining LeBron James, Cavs: 'I Want to Beat Them Bad'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    Chris Paul is happy that his friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have reunited on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he told reporters Thursday he won't take any mercy on his banana-boat pals when they meet on the floor this season.                

    "I told them guys congrats," Paul said, per Locked On Rockets' Ben DuBose. "At the end of the day, I know [Carmelo Anthony] wants to beat them bad. I want to beat them bad. They want to beat us bad. It is what it is." 

                    

