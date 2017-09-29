    NBA Memo Confirms Players and Coaches Must Stand for National Anthem

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: A general view of the court shows the NBA logo during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NBA unveiled a refreshed logo during the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League. A modified version of Action font, customized for the league, will be used for the letters N-B-A in the primary logo. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    The NBA reportedly issued a memo to all 30 teams Friday reiterating that players and coaches have to abide by league rules that require them to stand for the national anthem. 

    According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the memo reinforced what commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Thursday at a Board of Governors press conference. 

    Specifically, the memo states teams "do not have the discretion to waive" the rule, which is outlined below by ESPN.com's Bobby Marks: 

    The memo also says that if the rule is broken, "the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach, or trainer does not stand for the anthem."

    Rather than take action during the anthem, the league suggested in the memo that teams could offer "a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season" during a pregame address. 

    On Thursday, Silver said it was his "expectation" that players would continue to stand and explained how the league planned to handle possible protests, as NBA TV documented: 

    In a joint letter sent to players earlier this month, Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said they would devote resources to players who want to combat social injustice and other community issues, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Signs 5-Yr, $205M Extension (Woj)

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Signed the Largest NBA Deal Ever on KD's Birthday 🙃

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 on LeBron & Wade: 'I Want to Beat Them Bad'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Every NBA Team's Biggest Flaw

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report