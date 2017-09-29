Washington Redskins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 3-0 start to this season, both straight up and against the spread. Stretching back to last season, they are 13-3 SU and 11-5 ATS over their past 16 games.

The Chiefs shoot for a 4-0 start when they host the Washington Redskins on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.6-14.4 Chiefs. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Redskins Can Cover the Spread

Washington is 2-1, both SU and ATS, after upsetting Oakland 27-10 in Week 3. The Redskins drove their opening possession 67 yards to a touchdown, led 14-0 at the half and then scored the first touchdown out of the locker room, essentially icing the outright victory as three-point home dogs.

On the night, the Redskins outgained the Raiders by a lopsided margin of 472-128, outrushed Oakland 116-32 and dominated time of possession by a 38-22 split. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 30 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with running back Chris Thompson six times for 150 yards and that first score.

Meanwhile, the defense held Oakland to just 2.9 yards per play and 0-for-11 on third-down conversions while recording four sacks.

Washington opened this season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but bounced back to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 in L.A. in Week 2. The Redskins have outrushed each of their three opponents by a per-game average of 136-62.

Why the Chiefs Can Cover the Spread

Kansas City, now the favorite on the odds to win the AFC West, is 3-0 SU and ATS following its 24-10 victory/cover over the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. in Week 3.

The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game on an Alex Smith touchdown connection with Tyreek Hill, pushed that to 14-0 still in the first quarter and later iced the game on Kareem Hunt's 69-yard scoring jaunt with just under two minutes to go.

On the day, Kansas City outrushed the Chargers 189-104 and won the turnover battle 3-0 on its way toward covering as three-point road chalk. Smith completed 16 of 21 throws, with two touchdowns, while Hunt ended up with 172 rushing yards on just 17 carries.

The Chiefs opened this season with that 42-27 win over the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. They then beat Philadelphia 27-20. Kansas City has also outrushed each of its first three foes by a 162-112 per-game average.

Smart Pick

Kansas City covered a short spread at home against the Eagles in Week 2, but even with that, the Chiefs are just 4-9 ATS in their past 13 home games because they often seem to be favored by a few too many points. Kansas City should still win this game, but the smart money here rides Washington plus the points.

NFL Betting Trends

The Redskins are 0-6 SU and ATS in their past six games against the Chiefs.

The total has gone over in six of the Chiefs' past eight games at night.

The Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their past five games as a favorite.

